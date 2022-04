CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – FBI agents in Charlotte obtained a search warrant for the fingerprints and DNA material of a man they said was making bombs in his apartment. According to the application for the warrant filed April 4 in U.S. District Court for the western district of North Carolina, authorities spoke with the man’s former roommate, who said the two moved into a Charlotte apartment together in mid-2020.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO