When it comes to adding pops of color to your garden, there are many different directions one could go in, whether it is shrubs and trees or masses of flowering annuals and flowering perennials. However, one perennial to focus on is the Columbine or botanically known Achalasia. Achalasia comes from Latin roots meaning eagle, and Columbine means doves. The Columbine flower is bell-shaped with spurs. These spurs resemble the claws of an eagle, and the entire flower looks like a grouping of doves.

GARDENING ・ 24 DAYS AGO