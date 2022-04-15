ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Dual’ review: Two Karen Gillans, one deadpan dark comedy

By Caroline Siede
fox29.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Editor's note: This review originally ran as part of our coverage of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23, 2022. It has been expanded and republished on the eve of the film's premiere. "Dual" arrives in theaters on Friday, April 15. With his 2019 karate comedy...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Father Stu Reviews Are Online, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About Mark Wahlberg's Religious Drama

In Father Stu, star Mark Walhberg tackles the story of boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long, who went from destruction to redemption, inspiring many along the way. Based on true events, this faith-based film carries an R-rating, which is pretty atypical for movies of the genre. The cast members themselves pushed back against the sometimes-polarizing label, saying it’s a different kind of religious movie. Well, critics have screened the film, and the reviews are in to give us an idea of what to expect from Walhberg’s Father Stu.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Outsider.com

What Movies and Shows Has Kelly Reilly Been in Besides ‘Yellowstone’?

Want more Beth Dutton? Who doesn’t? Kelly Reilly has been giving stellar performances across movies and shows for decades, and we’ve got her best roles for you right here. Born Jessica Kelly Siobhán Reilly on July 18, 1977, Kelly Reilly is an English actress best known, of course, for her career-defining turn as Beth Dutton on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. She first made a name for herself as a star on the London stage, earning a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress of 2003.
MOVIES
KXLY

Where 10 iconic horror movies were filmed

British real estate tycoon Lord Harold Samuel once said, “There are three things that matter in property: location, location, location.” The same can be said of movie-making. Of particular import is the horror movie genre, where the vibe and atmosphere are everything. From the original “Nosferatu” to Jordan...
MOVIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

A24 and 'Ex Machina' Director Alex Garland Debut Trailer for Horror Film 'Men'

A24 has debuted the official trailer for Men, its upcoming horror film helmed by Ex Machina director Alex Garland. The movie stars Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley as Harper, a woman who flees to the English countryside after a personal tragedy in search of a place to heal. Her beautiful paradise quickly turns into hell, however, after she feels as if someone or something from the woods is stalking her. “What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears in visionary filmmaker Alex Garland’s (Ex Machina, Annihilation) feverish, shape-shifting new horror film,” the official plot reads.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Sharlto Copley
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
William Shatner
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Cliff Curtis
Person
Ellen Burstyn
Person
Stephen Mchattie
Person
Danila Kozlovsky
Person
Aaron Paul
102.9 WBLM

Scripted U2 Series Reportedly in Development at Netflix

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions is reportedly developing a scripted Netflix series about U2. Anthony McCarten, who penned the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will write the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, U2 are "expected to be involved and sanction" the as-yet-untitled project, part of Bad Robot’s overall...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'Father Stu': Is the Mark Wahlberg Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Mark Wahlberg has proven to be one of the most prolific actors and producers working today, with his latest film Father Stu featuring the Oscar nominee in a committed performance in front and behind the camera, delving deep to tell the story of one man’s remarkable journey from the boxing ring to the priesthood. Released just in time for Easter, Father Stu is based on the life of Catholic priest Father Stuart Long. Directed and written by Rosalind Ross, Father Stu is produced by Jordan Foss, Stephen Levinson, and Mark Wahlberg, who also leads a cast that includes Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz. Here's how you can watch this inspiring drama film.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Tubi Tv#Sundance Film Festival#Dual#Greek
Connecticut Post

HBO’s ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ Take Top TV Honors at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Recognizing those who excel at the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers, the night’s big winners included HBO’s “The White Lotus,” supervised by Janet Lopez, who gave an impassioned acceptance speech, thanking the music makers of Hawaii for taking her call, and Liza Richardson for “Lovecraft Country” season 1. The Netflix film “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” supervised by Steven Gizicki, took home the prize for film budgeted over $25 million. Mandi Collier won twice for her work on “Sylie’s Love & Zola,” and “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto,” by Lin-Manuel Miranda and sung by Sebastian Yatra (and nominated for an Academy Award), won for best song written and/or recorded for a film.
FIFA
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
NME

Watch the new trailer for ‘Interview With The Vampire’ TV show

A teaser trailer has been shared for AMC’s forthcoming TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire – watch it below. The latest take on the franchise sees Sam Reid takes over the role of Lestat de Lioncourt, with Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), and Bailey Bass (Claudia) also set to feature.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IndieWire

‘The Offer’: Everything to Know About the ‘Godfather’ Paramount+ Drama

Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ is about to make you an offer you can’t refuse. The streaming service announced back in 2020 that, along with their rebranding from CBS All Access to Paramount, that they would be bringing audiences a limited series about the making of “The Godfather” titled “The Offer.” The move was met with some raised eyebrows as it seemed like a push for the burgeoning streamer to mine from its extensive, existing intellectual property. In an ironic twist, similar to production of the film it is discussing, “The Offer” has had a rough road to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Concord Originals, Outfest Fusion Unveil Pitch Contest; Passionflix’s ‘This Man’ Sets Cast; Acquisitions By Freestyle, Video Project, Adventure Entertainment, Cranked Up, Tubi; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Concord Originals has partnered with Outfest Fusion to launch a one-of-a-kind short film financing and IP licensing initiative, in support of up-and-coming LGBTQIA+ filmmakers of color. During Outfest Los Angeles in July, eligible filmmakers will pitch original short films incorporating one of three Concord-licensed songs to Outfest’s Artistic Director Faridah Gbadamosi, Concord Originals’ Director of Development and Production, Charles Hopkins, and a special guest judge yet to be announced. The winning filmmakers will be announced at the conclusion of the festival and will produce their short films with the support of Concord Originals...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae’s Directorial Debut ‘Hunt’ to Play in Cannes Midnight Screening Section

Click here to read the full article. Lee Jung-jae, the lead star of Netflix hit series “Squid Game” will be at the Cannes Film Festival this year with the world premiere of his feature directing debut “Hunt.” The film (aka “Namsun”) will be presented next month in the Cannes festival’s Midnight Screening section. Two other films will receive midnight screenings: “Fumer Fait Tousser,” by Quentin Dupieux and Moonage Daydream,” by Scott Morgen. The bulk of the festival’s Offical Selection was announced Thursday at a press event in Paris. “Hunt” is a 1980s-set Korean-language spy thriller that Lee got caught up in...
MOVIES
ABC News

Oscars 2022: Inside the 10 films nominated for best picture

Ten films are up for the highly coveted best picture award at the 94th Academy Awards. While no singular film has dominated awards season thus far, "The Power of the Dog" reigned supreme in terms of Oscar nominations with 12 in total. "Dune" is close behind with 10. The other...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy