Charlotte, NC

Robby Anderson has savage response to Baker Mayfield report

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Carolina Panthers are viewed by many as a logical suitor for Baker Mayfield, but one of their top wide receivers seemingly wants no part of the former first overall pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Friday that the Panthers...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

