2022 Ford F-150 Lightning order conversions have been taking place in staggered “waves” that began back in January, with the second following just a couple of weeks later, though several more have followed ahead of a process that is expected to continue into this summer. With a spring launch for the all-electric pickup planned all along, customers are already receiving scheduled for production emails, and now, Ford CEO Jim Farley has announced that the first-ever all-electric F-150 will officially launch on April 26th.

