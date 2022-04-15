ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland’s gas tax holiday ends Sunday

Cover picture for the articleMaryland drivers may have gotten used to not having to pay the state’s 36 cent gas tax. But it comes to an end on Sunday, April 17. Lawmakers in the Maryland General Assembly and Gov. Larry Hogan agreed to suspend the gas...

KMOV

Gas tax holiday to provide relief at the pump for drivers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri drivers might see some relief at the pump thanks to a bill that would take away the taxes on gas. Adam Schwadron, a State Representative from St. Charles county, introduced a gas tax holiday. This is a bill that would relieve drivers of taxes on gas for the next six months.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gas Tax Suspension Bill Headed To Gov. Hogan’s Desk

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to suspend Maryland’s gas tax for 30 days is headed to Gov. Larry Hogan for his signature. State lawmakers gave the bill final approval on Friday, and the Republican governor is planning to sign the legislation later in the day. [Stream the governor’s signing ceremony on CBS News Baltimore at 2 p.m.] The measure comes as governors and state lawmakers around the nation have been calling to suspend gas taxes, because of skyrocketing prices that could go up even higher after the country cut off Russian oil imports. The bill would suspend Maryland’s gas tax of 36 cents a gallon for 30 days. A driver of a vehicle with a 12-gallon tank could save about $4.32 a fill-up. The measure takes effect as soon as Hogan signs it, though it’s unclear exactly when the price drop would be seen at most gas stations. The average price of gas in Maryland was about $4.16 on Friday. The state estimates it would lose about $94 million in revenue under the 30-day suspension.  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

Stimulus checks for gas? Here's what could be coming your way.

Americans already faced searing inflation when gas prices surged to an all-time high earlier this month. Now, some lawmakers want the federal government to offer stimulus payments or rebate checks to help reduce the pain at the pump. Families with two children could get as much $300 per month as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTHR

Gas price stimulus checks? Here are 3 bills being proposed

House Democrats have introduced multiple proposals aimed at sending direct payments to Americans to help cover high gas prices. The plans have some similarities to the one that sent $1,400 stimulus checks to millions last year during COVID-19. The national daily average has been more than $4 per gallon for...
TRAFFIC
FOX2Now

Gas price stimulus checks? Lawmakers consider pump relief

(WXIN) – Stimulus checks to help with gas prices?. Lawmakers across the country are proposing a few different measures intended to provide relief at the pump as record-high gas prices hit drivers’ pocketbooks. While the Biden administration briefly considered the idea of sending gas cards through the IRS,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
