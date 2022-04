The best dog beds aren’t just a place where your pet sleeps at night, they’re a safe haven that dogs can escape to when feeling overwhelmed, a comfy nap spot for daytime snoozing and a way to save your furniture from muddy paws and shedding fur.But in order to pick the right one for your pet, you’ll need to take a few factors into account.These include the size of your dog, how mucky your pup gets (a machine washable or wipe-clean bed can be a lifesaver), how much you want to spend, and where your bed will live in the...

PETS ・ 23 DAYS AGO