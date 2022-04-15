ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District Heights, MD

Truck Handles 3-Alarm Apartment Fire

By Berwyn Heights VFD
bhvfd14.org
 1 day ago

Truck 14 was alerted to assist units with a 3-Alarm Apartment fire in the 7200Blk of...

bhvfd14.org

WOOD TV8

Fire damages Kzoo apartments

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several residents are without a home after a fire broke out in an apartment building Saturday night. It happened at 7:40 p.m. on the 1000 block of Interfaith Blvd at Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo. When responding crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the second floor of one of the apartments. […]
KALAMAZOO, MI
WCVB

Firefighters battle multi-alarm house fire in Needham

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Firefighters battled a multi-alarm fire at a Needham home on Friday. The fire at 103 Aletha Road sent heavy smoke into the air. From overhead, Sky5 could see heavy damage and flames raging on the roof. A portion of the roof appeared to have caved in.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCIA

Champaign Fire extinguishes apartment fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters were called to an apartment building Sunday morning after a fire broke out in the building’s laundry room. The one-story, five-unit building is located at 1512 West Healey Street. A neighbor reported a fire just before 9:30 a.m. and firefighters found the fire at the rear of the building. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
