ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tekashi 6ix9ine Ends Hiatus with New Single ‘GINÉ’: Watch

By Navjosh
hiphop-n-more.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article6ix9ine hasn’t released much music and been on social media for a while but when he recently came back to troll some people, we had a feeling he was looking to launch something soon. Tekashi has been clowning Fivio Foreign over the “King of...

hiphop-n-more.com

Comments / 19

Related
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Declares ‘The Demon Is Back’ While Teasing New Music

6ix9ine is back. The rainbow-haired rapper teased his return in an Instagram clip on Friday (April 8) featuring a trailer that essentially finds him being reborn as an even stronger parasite in a science lab. “I hope everybody enjoyed there 15 minutes,” he captioned the post. “THE DEMON IS BACK...
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Drake Memes Go Viral After ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Breakup Rumors Spark

Rumors about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna unceremoniously splitting have the internet going nuts and Drake memes are going viral as a result. On Thursday (April 14), social media became abuzz after reports began to circulate that pregnant Rihanna and her unborn child's father A$AP Rocky had called it quits. The stunning claims came with the reasoning that RiRi had allegedly caught Rocky cheating on her with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi. Other reports claim the couple was recently spotted at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles and Rihanna was seen crying at the table before leaving without Rocky.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Jay-Z Appears to Respond to Faizon Love Saying Hov Lied About Ever Dealing Drugs on New Pusha-T Song

Jay-Z will always use his masterful rhymes to address any and all smoke that comes his way. This time around, he appears to be coming for actor-comedian Faizon Love. The latest example of that comes in the form of some new bars Hov spit on the Pusha-T track "Neck & Wrist" that appears to take aim at actor Faizon Love following some recent remarks he made about the Roc Nation boss.
TENNIS
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
Person
6ix9ine
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Flexes Over $1.3M In Cash For The 'Gram After Claiming He Was 'Struggling To Make Ends Meet'

6ix9ine is preparing drop his comeback video on Friday (April 15) at 3 p.m. EST, which will bring his hiatus to an end. Prior to its release, the controversial rapper posted an Instagram video bragging about how rich he is — despite telling a judge otherwise. In court documents obtained by Complex last month, 6ix9ine informed a judge his career has stalled since his time in jail and admitted his well had run dry.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin#Hiatus#Nicki Sidekick#Daily News Ny Times
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Here's Where Things Stand Between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges After Celebrity Big Brother

Cynthia Bailey is sharing the latest update on where things stand between her and Todd Bridges today following the drama between them in Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. As viewers may recall, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Todd found themselves at odds with each other in the Celebrity Big Brother house and exchanged some words when Todd expressed that he was none too happy about Cynthia not voting for him to stay in the house when he was on the elimination block with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

NYC DJ Kay Slay Dead From Covid at 55

DJ Kay Slay has died after a 4-month battle with COVID ... this according to his family and peers. The NY-based legendary hip-hop ambassador passed away Sunday, first confirmed by Wack 100, and then others, as tributes started to pour in from across the industry. His family writes, "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy