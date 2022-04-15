ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott & Future Set to Release New Single ‘Hold That Heat’ with Producer Southside

By Akaash
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in August of 2021, an eleven second snippet of a Travis Scott song leaked and it came out that Future was on the same song. Not long afterwards, Southside confirmed on...

