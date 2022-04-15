ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

See what happened when protester projected Ukraine's flag on Russian embassy

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago

The internet is going...

edition.cnn.com

The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
Deadline

Rosamund Pike Joins Protest Outside Russia’s London Embassy

Click here to read the full article. Rosamund Pike was among a group protesting Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine outside the Russian Embassy in London on Sunday, March 20. The Frontline Club for journalists was behind the action, which was dubbed #StraightFromTheFrontline and protested the killing of reporters during the conflict. It also saw the group beam the colors of the Ukrainian flag onto the embassy building. A video from the Club showed Pike front and centre among a line of people holding up images of journalists who have lost their lives during fighting. Byline TV interviewed Pike at the scene, posting a...
PROTESTS
KING 5

What’s happening in Ukraine and will NATO help? UW professor weighs in

Listen to Mindful Headlines on Apple, Google, Spotify and Stitcher. This week on Mindful Headlines, KING 5's Jessica Janner Castro talks to policy specialist John Koenig about the war in Ukraine. Koenig spent more than three decades in the U.S. Foreign Service and is currently a lecturer with the UW Center for West European Studies.
MILITARY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Independent

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un stages massive parade to mark major holiday – but doesn’t show off military hardware

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a huge civilian parade in Pyongyang on Friday to mark the 110th birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather, Kim Il-sung. Images showed Mr Kim marking North Korea’s biggest annual holiday by waving to the crowds from a balcony overlooking Kim Il-sung Square, as people carrying red plastic flowers and floats with political slogans marched below.State media reports on the events indicate Mr Kim chose to forego the expected showcase of new military hardware, amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula over North Korea’s nuclear programme.Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated...
WORLD
