Music

New Faces of Jazz — Joel Ross, Vibrophonist

By Arvida Rascón
kuvo.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoel Ross has topped the DownBeat Critics Poll Rising Star category for vibraphone — graduating beyond the Rising Star to well-honed artist in 2021 — as well as the Jazz Journalists Association Critics Poll for Mallet Instrumentalist of the Year in 2020 and 2021. He recently became one of the youngest...

www.kuvo.org

RELATED PEOPLE
