Queen Nefertari

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Priyanka Gill was born in a small village in Punjab (Northern India). At the age of 6, she began my schooling at an all-girls boarding school - CJM Waverley. After completing her schooling at yet another all-girls boarding school VDJS, Hisar she went on to read English Literature at Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. In 2001, she graduated, got married, moved to London, and began her career as a freelance writer. Her love for writing coalesced with entrepreneurship as she began writing her blog - eStylista which went on to become POPxo. In 2014, she moved back to India to launch POPxo, envisaged as a safe and engaging community helping Indian women lead their best lives. In 2017, Plixxo, POPxo's influencer marketing platform was launched.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 23 DAYS AGO