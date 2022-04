NEWNAN, Ga. — Walking near Newnan High School along Lagrange Street, it is still evident that a tornado was there one year ago. “We still have a long way to go. We had almost 500 houses that had a red tag, which means you couldn't go in, or a yellow tag, which meant you could go in but you couldn't stay there," described Newnan Mayor Keith Brady, who took 11Alive on a tour of the damage still left a year after Georgia's strongest tornado in a decade. "Of those 500 houses, we still have about 90 that don't have permits to do the major repairs that need to be done"

