Volleyball: Badgers Face Northern Iowa in Exhibition in Dubuque Tonight

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Falls jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead just two innings into their matchup with United Township, but getting a win wouldn’t be that easy. The Panthers clawed their way back in the third inning, tying the game up at four. But as quick as UT tied it up, the Rockets jumped back on top a half an inning later. The Panthers would keep it close the rest of the way, but Rock Falls took an 8-7 win back home.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO