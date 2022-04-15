ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Volleyball: Badgers Face Northern Iowa in Exhibition in Dubuque Tonight

By Syndicated Content
x1071.com
 1 day ago

In college volleyball tonight, Northern Iowa will face...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg

Iowa and head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery aren’t wasting any time letting class of 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg know how much they like his game. The Hawkeyes offered the 6-foot-8, 195 pound wing from Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine. It’s obviously very early in the 2025 cycle and Flagg just finished up his freshman season. As a result, there aren’t really any player recruiting rankings to look at yet. Still, the Iowa offer and recent interest from Michigan and UCLA shows the power-five ability coaching staffs feel Flagg possesses. 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London wrote a...
NEWPORT, ME
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Ohio State – game one

Iowa softball matched up with Ohio State for game one of a three-game series at Bob Pearl Softball Field in Iowa City on April 15, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 7-3. Three home runs were hit by Iowa. Iowa left fielder Riley Sheehy and lead-off hitter Brylee Klosterman both...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Northern Iowa student sets record running across Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A University of Northern Iowa student who spent his spring break running across the state has set a new record. Paul Noble began his 278-mile run in Muscatine on Sunday. On Thursday, he crossed the state line into Nebraska, breaking the fastest-known time to complete a run across the state.
MUSCATINE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Wisconsin Badgers#University Of Dubuque#Sports Center#Ncaa Division
WCIA

Statewide Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour to be launched in May

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and the University of Illinois Alumni Association have partnered to launch the Fighting Illini Tailgate Tour, a seven-city barnstorm around the state in May and June. Officials said the Tour will feature coaches, student-athletes and administrators in tailgate-themed, family-friendly events. The events are […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sioux City Journal

SPORTS BRIEFS: Sioux City Explorers bring back Nate Gercken

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers added another pitcher to their staff on Friday, when the team announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Nate Gercken to a 2022 contract. Gercken pitched in 40 games last season for the X's and struck out 54 batters over 36 innings of...
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Junior Geniuses Set to Reign Supreme Nationally

Hoping to fare better than the other "Jayhawks" from Lawrence, Kansas, who just came in second in the March Madness basketball championship, a Cedar Rapids high school's academic decathlon team will represent Iowa among their super-smart peers nationwide. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, the first Iowa state academic decathlon...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WTRF- 7News

Nailers Drop Regular Season Finale

Fort Wayne, IN – Wheeling lost a close contest against the Komets at WesBanco on Friday. Saturday’s game would not be nearly as contested. Fort Wayne’s first goal came from Anthony Petruzzelli in the first period. Petruzzelli would add an assist to his total with Fort Wayne’s second goal coming from Shawn Szydlowski. Jordan Martel […]
WHEELING, WV
KCRG.com

First day of final greyhound racing season in Dubuque

Waypoint Services is holding a Survivors' Program meeting on Tuesday to help those impacted by the Taboo nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids. Former Dubuque police chief dies after sudden illness. Updated: 3 hours ago. 55-year-old Mark Dalsing died Friday after a sudden illness. Sunshine is in Saturday's forecast, but precipitation...
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

The Rock Falls Rockets edge out a win in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Falls jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead just two innings into their matchup with United Township, but getting a win wouldn’t be that easy. The Panthers clawed their way back in the third inning, tying the game up at four. But as quick as UT tied it up, the Rockets jumped back on top a half an inning later. The Panthers would keep it close the rest of the way, but Rock Falls took an 8-7 win back home.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KCAU 9 News

Muskies cruise past Des Moines with big third period

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — With ten days to go until the USHL playoffs, Sioux City is focusing on playing their best heading into the home stretch. The Musketeers played a scoreless tie with Des Moines in their first of a home and away series on Friday night, but Ben Steeves quickly lit up the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy