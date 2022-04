CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia Health System is celebrating one of its first weeks without any pediatric COVID-19 cases. UVA Health is continuing to see a decline in COVID-19 patients. This week, there were 17 COVID-19 cases, seven of which are in the ICU and the other 10 are in general acute care beds.

