Best Twitter reactions to Florida's Orange and Blue game

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson stole the show during head coach Billy Napier’s first Orange and Blue game on Thursday. He led his Blue team to a 34-0 shutout over the Orange team while completing 18 out of 24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. His performance silenced any doubts that he wouldn’t be the starter when the Gators take on the Utah Utes this fall.

During and after the game, there were plenty of great reactions from Florida Twitter declaring the team will win the 2022 national championship or that Richardson will win the Heisman Trophy this fall. If you fall under either category, please pump the brakes. It was just a spring game. However, let’s get to the best Twitter reactions from the spring game.

This was truly my analysis of the game in a nutshell. However, cornerback Jordan Young proved that he will compete for playing time this fall with such a strong performance on Thursday.

For anyone who isn’t familiar with his Twitter handle, that’s former Florida offensive linemen Shannon Snell. I don’t this projection is too optimistic, but this is Napier’s first season and Florida had severe problems with depth at several positions this spring. I’d expect this issue to become more of a problem this fall.

The first-team defense was on the Orange team, and they showed no ability to slow down Richardson and the first-team offense.

I saw this a few times, and no, the Blue team did not have all the starters…

OK, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to look at his odds to win it right now, but Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State C.J. Stroud should be the favorites right now.

It sucks that so much has been put on Richardson’s shoulders already even with the season still a few months away, but backup quarterback Jack Miller III didn’t give much reason for optimism.

Thank goodness Napier shut this down in his press conference afterward. I don’t have an issue with a turnover prop as long as it doesn’t copy one of your biggest rivals.

Never forget

‘s turnover trash can that former head coach Butch Jones started.

List

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.