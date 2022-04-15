ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Best Twitter reactions to Florida's Orange and Blue game

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iAE4_0fAh3V4W00

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson stole the show during head coach Billy Napier’s first Orange and Blue game on Thursday. He led his Blue team to a 34-0 shutout over the Orange team while completing 18 out of 24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. His performance silenced any doubts that he wouldn’t be the starter when the Gators take on the Utah Utes this fall.

During and after the game, there were plenty of great reactions from Florida Twitter declaring the team will win the 2022 national championship or that Richardson will win the Heisman Trophy this fall. If you fall under either category, please pump the brakes. It was just a spring game. However, let’s get to the best Twitter reactions from the spring game.

This was truly my analysis of the game in a nutshell. However, cornerback Jordan Young proved that he will compete for playing time this fall with such a strong performance on Thursday.

For anyone who isn’t familiar with his Twitter handle, that’s former Florida offensive linemen Shannon Snell. I don’t this projection is too optimistic, but this is Napier’s first season and Florida had severe problems with depth at several positions this spring. I’d expect this issue to become more of a problem this fall.

The first-team defense was on the Orange team, and they showed no ability to slow down Richardson and the first-team offense.

I saw this a few times, and no, the Blue team did not have all the starters…

OK, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to look at his odds to win it right now, but Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State C.J. Stroud should be the favorites right now.

It sucks that so much has been put on Richardson’s shoulders already even with the season still a few months away, but backup quarterback Jack Miller III didn’t give much reason for optimism.

Thank goodness Napier shut this down in his press conference afterward. I don’t have an issue with a turnover prop as long as it doesn’t copy one of your biggest rivals.

Never forget

‘s turnover trash can that former head coach Butch Jones started.

List

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Billy Napier Announces Significant Florida Football Jersey News

Every fanbase in sports seems to be able to agree on one thing: all-black uniforms are awesome. On Thursday, Florida Gators recently-hired head football coach Billy Napier revealed that his team will be rocking all-black uniforms sometime in the near future. The fan-favorite move will also include some charitable work.
GAINESVILLE, FL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of Cameron Smith

Is Cameron Smith about to pull off a big comeback at The Masters on Sunday?. Smith trailed Masters leader Scottie Scheffler by three strokes heading into the final round on Sunday afternoon. However, Smith has already made up some ground. There is now just one stroke separating Scheffler and Smith...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Snell
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Butch Jones
Person
Bryce Young
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football’s 5 Best Games

The 2022 college football season is still over four months away, but it’s not too early to look ahead at some of the more anticipated matchups. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is a popular predictive rating system that attempts to measure team strength and forecast how teams will fare throughout the course of a season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida earns crystal ball prediction for this transfer portal DL

247Sports’ Blake Alderman logged a crystal ball prediction in favor of the Florida Gators for Maryland transfer Darrell Jackson on Thursday. Jackson and his mother will be in Gainesville for the Gators’ Orange and Blue game and things have been trending in the right direction since he entered the portal. Alderman’s crystal ball is the lone projection for the Gators on 247Sports as of now and it’s unclear how many other schools have pursued him to the degree UF has.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

College Football Analyst Ranks 10 Best Coaches Under 45

No one across the college football landscape is willing to argue with the fact that Nick Saban is the best coach in the country. His dominance in the sport makes that an undeniable fact. One way to eliminate him from competition, though, it to put an age limit and ranking the best college coaches in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#American Football#Blue#Orange#Ar#Ol
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 Program In Good Shape For Georgia 5-Star Transfer

The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly in good position to land five-star Georgia transfer Amarius Mims ahead of the 2022 season. Mims, the No. 3 offensive tackle recruit in the 2020 class, is the nation’s top available transfer according to 247Sports. Mims is currently on a multi-day visit with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

Nick Saban Shares True Feelings On National Title Loss

Nick Saban came close to winning a seventh national championship with Alabama back in January, but his squad fell to Georgia, 33-18. Georgia won its first championship since 1980 with that win after it fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in December, 41-24. It’s been three months since...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy