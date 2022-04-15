Orioles fans can now bring food and non-alcoholic drinks into Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Last year, even when capacity restrictions were in place at the ballpark, you could not bring in your own food or drinks. Now, guests can bring their food in one clear plastic bag, no larger than a gallon. Drinks must also be plastics and sealed, containing no more than 20 ounces. However, frozen water bottles are not allowed.

DRINKS ・ 29 DAYS AGO