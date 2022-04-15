Related
Camden Yards lifts food and drink restrictions
Orioles fans can now bring food and non-alcoholic drinks into Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Last year, even when capacity restrictions were in place at the ballpark, you could not bring in your own food or drinks. Now, guests can bring their food in one clear plastic bag, no larger than a gallon. Drinks must also be plastics and sealed, containing no more than 20 ounces. However, frozen water bottles are not allowed.
Maryland Stadium Authority granted access to $1.2B for stadium under new law
(The Center Square) – Earlier this week a $1.2 billion bill that contains funding for the stadiums of the state’s two major professional sports teams was signed into law by Gov. Larry Hogan. House Bill 896 calls for the Maryland Stadium Authority to bond out $600 million for both the Baltimore Orioles of Major League Baseball and the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL as long as the teams sign leases, or lease extensions, that are as long as the length of the payback on the...
