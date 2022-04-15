ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC mayor honors hero MTA workers after subway attack

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lauren Cook
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O72LY_0fAh2Wv200

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — Mayor Eric Adams and other city leaders on Friday honored Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers who raced to save lives and calm panicked New Yorkers in the wake of the subway attack in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The mayor, who is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday , attended the ceremony via video conferencing.

According to USA Today , the workers received a special proclamation at New York City Hall, where officials listed the names of crew members on the train and nearby who helped the injured. Also recognized were bus operators who helped transport people when the train system was disrupted.

Ten people were shot and another 13 were injured when a man pulled on a gas mask, set off smoke bombs and opened fire on an N train in Brooklyn during Tuesday morning’s rush-hour commute. Terrorized and injured straphangers rushed off the train at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park.

Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James held without bail

MTA employees on the train and at the station helped the victims in the chaotic aftermath.

Photos and video from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station and the air filled with smoke.

The hero workers received special proclamations from the mayor during Friday’s ceremony.

The suspect, Frank R. James , was arrested on Wednesday. He appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held without bail.

The shootings came as New York City has faced a spate of shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Brooklyn subway attack suspect Frank James held without bail

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Frank R. James, the man accused of shooting 10 subway riders in Brooklyn on Tuesday, appeared in court on Thursday and was ordered held without bail. During his arraignment, prosecutors alleged James, 62, terrified the “entire city” when he allegedly put on a gas mask, set off smoke bombs and fired […]
BROOKLYN, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Channel 3000

Teen attacked by group inside subway station

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn. The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy. It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine...
BROOKLYN, WI
CBS New York

Police: Suspects wanted in unprovoked subway attack

NEW YORK -- New video shows the suspects police are searching for after an assault on the subway in Brooklyn. It happened on March 2 on a southbound A train approaching the Jay Street station. Police said a 28-year-old woman was approached by two suspects, who -- without provocation -- punched her in the face multiple times. A 29-year-old man tried to intervene and was also punched in the face. The woman was taken to Cobble Hill Hospital in stable condition, while the man refused medical attention. Anyone with information about their attackers is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#New York City Subway#New Yorkers#Usa Today
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Voices: NYC Mayor Adams says it’s one rule for millionaires and one for normal workers with his new vaccine rule

On Thursday morning, the mayor of New York City stood up at Citi Field and had two principled options open to him.The first: double-down on the employer vaccine mandate he claims to passionately support. The second: celebrate the fact that 95 percent of New York adults have at least one shot, and lift the mandate for all.Instead, at the home of the New York Mets baseball team, Eric Adams struck out, managing to pull off the pandemic miracle of uniting pro- and anti-vaxxers alike.Some background: NYC requires most workers to provide proof of vaccination to their employer. But exceptions are...
HEALTH
Fox News

NYC won't rehire unvaccinated workers, mayor says

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday that his administration would not rehire unvaccinated city workers. Around 1,400 city employees were fired earlier this year for failing to comply with the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Adams said, during a news conference at Citi Field, he did not plan to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
WGN Radio

Hundreds of birds found dead from bird flu in Barrington

Chris Anchor, wildlife biologist for the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how a major avian flu outbreak in the Great Lakes region is the likely cause of hundreds of birds found dead on Baker’s Lake Barrington. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy