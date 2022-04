Longtime news personality Keith Olbermann has shared his perspective on the recent reports that MSNBC almost brought him back to replace news anchor Rachel Maddow. It was reported by The Daily Beast on Wednesday that MSNBC wanted Olbermann to return to host a show that would air in the time slot currently occupied by The Rachel Maddow Show. According to the publication, Maddow, who will be moving from a nightly show to a weekly show later this year, apparently vetoed the Olbermann deal.

