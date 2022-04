The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Reds-Dodgers prediction and pick. Cincinnati has gotten off to a less-than-ideal start. The Reds dropped their opening series against the Atlanta Braves and then quickly proceeded to lose two in a row to the Cleveland Guardians. They were also absolutely shelled by Los Angeles on Thursday night, losing the contest by a score of 9-3. Cincinnati needs to turn things around here, but it won’t be easy. The Dodgers are off to a fast start, winning four of their first six contests. Manager Dave Roberts will look to keep his team rolling in Dodger Stadium in this one.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO