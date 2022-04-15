ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

From 'Hairspray' to 'Polyester': Every John Waters Film, Ranked

By Benjamin Crabtree
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recently announced Criterion Collection release of his midnight movie classic Pink Flamingos, it is essential to acknowledge and celebrate the illustrious and infamous career of John Waters. From the moment that Baltimore’s self-proclaimed filth elder entered the cinematic scene, the campy films of John Waters have proven to be...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves’ 10 Best Movies: From ‘John Wick’ to ‘The Matrix’ Films

When it comes to action movie stars, Keanu Reeves has been a force to be reckoned with since his emergence in the acting world in the 1990s. From blood-pumping action movies to romantic roles to a few comedic entries, Reeves has proved that he’s talented and versatile. Not to mention, he’s got his own position as one of the most likable and nicest people in Hollywood.
MOVIES
Collider

Every Jane Campion Film, Ranked: From 'The Piano' to 'Power of the Dog'

For a time, it seemed as though Jane Campion wasn’t receiving the respect she deserved. After considerable success in the early '90s, including a critical and commercial smash that won her the Palme D’Or, the New Zealand director released three movies that divided critics and baffled audiences. Had her moment passed? No, thank heavens. After a stint making television with the miniseries Top of the Lake, Campion has returned to cinema in a big way. She’s become the first woman to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars twice. A new generation of female filmmakers, including newly-minted Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal, have spoken glowingly of her influence; even her most divisive films have enjoyed critical re-appraisal. Jane Campion is increasingly recognized as not just one of the finest female directors, but one of the finest living directors, period.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Where Was ‘Deep Water’ Filmed?

Deep Water, which made a big splash (sorry) on Hulu this past weekend, stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as an unhappily married couple named Vic and Melinda Van Allen. Realizing their unhappy situation, the couple have an agreement that Melinda can cheat on Vic, and Vic, who is aware of the affairs, can seethe about it, because Melinda’s end of the deal is that she can screw around but she can’t ask Vic for a divorce.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Ullman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Jayne Mansfield
Person
John Waters
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
Collider

Matthew Lillard is Working on a Vampire Movie

Matthew Lillard is best known to horror fans as one half of the original Ghostface in Scream and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo. Now the famous actor has launched a new company with writer/director Bill Whirity, Midnite Movie Club. This company is focused on making genre based content like horror or sci-fi, and gives the fans power in what films get made in the first ever “Decentralized Movie Studio”. Deadline reports that the first project from Midnite Movie Club will be the high-concept vampire film Let Them Die.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Jay Leno says the 'most disturbing' part of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was his 'real anger'

Jay Leno was in the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the Oscars last month when Will Smith, unhappy with a joke presenter Chris Rock had just made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, walked onstage and slapped him. Although that moment was shocking for everyone there — and the millions watching — it was what happened afterward, when Smith twice yelled at Rock to, "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth," that stuck with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polyester#Film Director#Film Industry#Criterion Collection
Collider

From Count Dooku to Scaramanga: The 7 Greatest Christopher Lee Film Villains, Ranked

There are few actors in the history of cinema who have embodied the face of villainy quite like Christopher Lee. Over the course of his amazing 244 screen credits in films and TV shows, the great British actor has portrayed bad guys from literature, fantasy, science fiction, Shakespeare, and some of the most popular franchises of all-time. Lee has been in more on-screen sword fights than any other actor, and has the amazing record of appearing in two Academy Award winners for Best Picture that were 55 years apart: 1948’s Hamlet and 2003’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.
MOVIES
Collider

'Flowers in the Attic: The Origin' Trailer Reveals the Dark Secrets of Foxworth Hall

Lifetime has released the official trailer for their highly anticipated V.C. Andrews series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin, which gives us a sneak peek of Foxworth Hall and the family that pushed Olivia Winfield to become the cruel, cold monster that locks her grandchildren in the attic. Based on the book Garden of Shadows by Andrews' ghostwriter Andrew Neiderman, the limited series looks to explore Olivia's relationship with her new beau Malcolm Foxworth, as she falls in love and slowly discovers something sinister within him. This exploration of one of Andrews' greatest monsters begins airing on July 9 at 8 p.m. ET and will run for four weeks consecutively, until July 30.
TV SERIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
MUSIC
Digital Trends

Every Best Actress Oscar winner from the 2010s, ranked

The Best Actress category is continuously one of the highlights in every year’s Oscar ceremony; indeed, it might be why many fans tune in. There’s something special about the category, which often bears no co-relation with Best Picture. The Oscars represent many things, but glamour and status are two of its most notable qualities, and what’s more glamorous or esteemed than Best Actress?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

How to Watch 'Father Stu': Is the Mark Wahlberg Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Mark Wahlberg has proven to be one of the most prolific actors and producers working today, with his latest film Father Stu featuring the Oscar nominee in a committed performance in front and behind the camera, delving deep to tell the story of one man’s remarkable journey from the boxing ring to the priesthood. Released just in time for Easter, Father Stu is based on the life of Catholic priest Father Stuart Long. Directed and written by Rosalind Ross, Father Stu is produced by Jordan Foss, Stephen Levinson, and Mark Wahlberg, who also leads a cast that includes Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, and Teresa Ruiz. Here's how you can watch this inspiring drama film.
MOVIES
Collider

Top 7 Female Directed Netflix Films, According to Rotten Tomatoes

If there’s something that Netflix continues to get right, it’s the company’s use of its platform to highlight and curate directors who have long struggled to get their films to theatrical distribution. Whether it be a Netflix original or simply available on Netflix, the streaming giant hones in on its niche to provide viewers with high quality, unique content on a regular basis.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The 10 Greatest Episodes of Daria, Ranked

Daria is one of the greatest animated sitcoms of all time. The adventures of the intelligent, sarcastic, and pessimistic suburbanite are a perfect time capsule of turn-of-the-millennium America. The show is a brilliant satire of the late 90s landscape and the teenage "Culture of Meh" that followed the grunge movement.
TV SERIES
loudersound.com

Every Green Day album ranked from worst to best

Having done for pop-punk what Nirvana did for grunge, Green Day have since redefined both the genre and themselves, challenging and rewarding their audience along the way. Hitch a ride on our guided tour of the Californian trio's 13 studio albums to date. 13. Father of All Motherfuckers (2020) Green...
MUSIC
Collider

His Greatest Inventions Completed! The 11 Best Creations From 'Dexter's Laboratory,' Ranked

I wonder if Neil deGrasse Tyson will ever target his fun-sapping Twitter assessments on Dexter’s Laboratory. Cartoon Network’s boy genius, star of the very first of their Cartoon Cartoons, loved to talk a big game about math and science, but there’s almost none of the real stuff to be found in his show. Dexter’s Lab was pure animation, with all its willingness to leave natural laws behind in the name of cartoon shenanigans. The inventions Dexter so lovingly crafted behind the bolted door of his secret bookcase entrance couldn’t exist in a million years.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Most Memorable Deaths in the '9-1-1' Universe, Ranked

In a show about first responders rushing into the most dangerous of situations, there’s more than enough drama and trauma to go around. Still, that doesn’t stop the loss of a beloved character from being any less shocking. The following is a list of the most memorable deaths in the 9-1-1 universe, including 9-1-1: Lone Star.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Famous Celebs You Didn't Know Guest-Starred On 'General Hospital'

In its nearly six decades on ABC, General Hospital has been home to soap opera vets and rising talents. The daytime drama helped launch the careers of actors like Mark Hamill and John Stamos while being the stomping ground for legends like Anthony Geary, Genie Francis and several others. Due...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy