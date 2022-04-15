From 'Hairspray' to 'Polyester': Every John Waters Film, Ranked

For a time, it seemed as though Jane Campion wasn’t receiving the respect she deserved. After considerable success in the early '90s, including a critical and commercial smash that won her the Palme D’Or, the New Zealand director released three movies that divided critics and baffled audiences. Had her moment passed? No, thank heavens. After a stint making television with the miniseries Top of the Lake, Campion has returned to cinema in a big way. She’s become the first woman to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars twice. A new generation of female filmmakers, including newly-minted Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal, have spoken glowingly of her influence; even her most divisive films have enjoyed critical re-appraisal. Jane Campion is increasingly recognized as not just one of the finest female directors, but one of the finest living directors, period.

MOVIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO