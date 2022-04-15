ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, CO

Obituary: Jerry Rahe

Jerome “Jerry” P. Rahe, 50, of Eagle, CO, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Jerry is preceded in death by his father, James G. Rahe, and brother, Jeffry A. Rahe. He leaves behind his wife Denise Centrone Rahe, sons Nicholas and Nathan Rahe, mother Peggy...

