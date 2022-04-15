Local businesses are ready for a busy holiday weekend

The York Chamber of Commerce is an organization of progressive members dedicated to building a strong vibrant business community in the York Area. The Chamber, through its membership, provides community leadership, promotion, communication and unity to insure continued economic support and growth. This mission statement is what gives us our compass as we coordinate professional/personal development sessions as well as events that are for the community and businesses alike. These next few months, the programs and events that will be held, speak to the ongoing efforts to provide engagement and education to our members and the community.

