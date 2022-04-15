ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder King Soopers suspect still incompetent to stand trial, judge says

By Elise Schmelzer
Fort Morgan Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man charged with fatally shooting 10 people inside a Boulder King Soopers store last year remains incompetent to stand trial, further delaying court proceedings that have dragged on for more than a year. Boulder County Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke during a brief hearing Friday said doctors still believe...

www.fortmorgantimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Man Who Livestreamed During King Soopers Shooting Faces Charges

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who livestreamed the deadly shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder in 2021 now faces charges of obstructing a peace officer. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Dean Schiller, 43, was inside the store when the shooting happened. BOULDER, CO – MARCH 25: Police tape lines the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on March 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. The Monday shooting left 10 people dead, including one police officer. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) Court documents state Schiller ignored more than 60 different requests from police officers to leave the scene. RELATED: Boulder Police Honor Officer Talley Killed In King Soopers Shooting Nearly A Year Ago His trial is expected to start in August. In December of 2021, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said four doctors  determined the suspect in the shooting, Ahwad Al Aliwi Alissa isn’t mentally competent to participate in court proceedings. He requested that Alissa be sent to the state mental hospital for treatment. RELATED: King Soopers Table Mesa Location Will Be Closed On March 22
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mahoney
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Boulder King Soopers
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Guilty verdict in deaths of Utah teens found in mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial. Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, and Riley Powell, 18, disappeared days after Christmas. Their bound and stabbed bodies were found months later in Utah’s west desert, 100 feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Gabby Petito's parents might face Laundries in tentative jury trial scheduled in 2023

The parents of Gabby Petito will possibly face the parents of Brian Laundrie for a jury trial in 2023 in Florida. The civil lawsuit filed by Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt last month alleges that 23-year-old Laundrie told his parents on or around Aug. 28 that he murdered 22-year-old Petito while on their summer cross-country road trip. Chris and Roberta Laundrie allegedly allowed him to return in Petito’s van to their home in North Port, Florida, hid his whereabouts and made arrangements for him to flee the country.
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

Judge denies prosecution request to hold trial of suspected church shooter in June

NASHUA, N.H. — A judge is denying a request by prosecutors to hold a trial in June for a man accused of shooting two people during a 2019 wedding at a Pelham church. The state asked Judge Charles Temple to reconsider a recent decision to push back Dale Holloway's trial and allow the court to hold it in June, but the judge said he could not do that, given recent developments in the case.
PELHAM, NH
Westword

King Soopers Shooting One Year Later and Chances Killer Could Go on Trial

On March 22, 2021, a gunman opened fire at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder, and before he was taken into custody, ten people were dead — Neven Stanisic, 23; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Rikki Olds, 25; Denny Stong, 20; Lynn Murray, 62; Teri Leiker, 51; Jody Waters, 65; Suzanne Fountain, 59; and Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy