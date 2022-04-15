Boulder King Soopers suspect still incompetent to stand trial, judge says

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who livestreamed the deadly shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder in 2021 now faces charges of obstructing a peace officer. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Dean Schiller, 43, was inside the store when the shooting happened. BOULDER, CO – MARCH 25: Police tape lines the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on March 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. The Monday shooting left 10 people dead, including one police officer. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) Court documents state Schiller ignored more than 60 different requests from police officers to leave the scene. RELATED: Boulder Police Honor Officer Talley Killed In King Soopers Shooting Nearly A Year Ago His trial is expected to start in August. In December of 2021, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said four doctors determined the suspect in the shooting, Ahwad Al Aliwi Alissa isn’t mentally competent to participate in court proceedings. He requested that Alissa be sent to the state mental hospital for treatment. RELATED: King Soopers Table Mesa Location Will Be Closed On March 22

