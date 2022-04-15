ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

With Wellington Turman out, Julian Marquez now meets Gregory Rodrigues at June 18 UFC card

By Guilherme Cruz
MMA Fighting
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJulian Marquez has a new opponent for UFC’s Fight Night show on June 18 with Gregory Rodrigues replacing Wellington Turman. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the change to MMA Fighting following...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Suspended By ESPN As Las Vegas Battery Case Unfolds

Former UFC title challenger and current broadcaster Chael Sonnen will be absent from ESPN programming amidst his battery case. Sonnen has been charged with 11 acts of battery, including one felony battery with the use of strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 27.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fightful

AJ McKee Believes Move To The UFC Is Inevitable: "Owning A UFC Belt One Day, It's Going To Happen"

Undefeated Bellator featherweight champion, AJ McKee, believes that a move to the UFC could be inevitable. McKee spoke with journalist Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of his show The MMA Hour ahead of the rising star's rematch with former two-division Bellator champ, Patrício "Pitbull" Freire, in the main event of tomorrow night's Bellator 277 card, and discussed what winning a UFC title would mean to him, as well as who he'd like to face in his hypothetical Octagon debut.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Armen Petrosyan
Person
Misha Cirkunov
Person
Sam Alvey
MMAmania.com

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad full fight video from UFC 205

UFC welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad will run it back in the UFC Vegas 51 main event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., April 16, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luque captured a first-round knockout victory over Muhammad when they first went to war at the UFC 205 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in late 2016.
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Valerie Loureda Names Ronda Rousey As The MMA GOAT

Bellator flyweight Valerie Loureda thinks that former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Rousey retired from MMA following a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but she remains a fixture of modern UFC culture. She is arguably one of the most dominant champions in UFC history and became the UFC’s first female superstar.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Combat#Mma#Lfa
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 51’s Vicente Luque

Welterweight’s nastiest finisher, Vicente Luque, will rematch surging contender, Belal Muhammad, this Saturday (April 16, 2022, 2021) at UFC Vegas 51 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a bit surprising that this is Luque’s first main event slot. The Brazilian talent has accrued an impressive record (14-3)...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Heck of an Afternoon: Aljamain Sterling’s victory lap, McKee vs. Pitbull 2, Adrian Yanez joins the show

Aljamain Sterling’s victory lap is continuing on following his decision win over Petr Yan to unify the bantamweight championship at UFC 273, but is he going too far?. That question is presented on a brand new edition of Heck of an Afternoon with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck. In addition, listener questions include the promotion of Bellator 277 on Friday headlined by the rematch for the featherweight title between AJ McKee and Patricio Pitbull, as well as the light heavyweight grand prix finale between champ Vadim Nemkov and challenger Corey Anderson, the UFC’s return to Las Vegas this Saturday with UFC Vegas 51 headlined by Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Vicente Luque catches Michael Chiesa with trademark submission

Vicente Luque is dangerous at every range when he’s fighting in the octagon, and Michael Chiesa found that out quickly at UFC 265. Chiesa initially fared well on his feet against Luque, but quickly found himself in trouble after taking the back and threatening a submission. Unable to get the tap, he was caught in transition by a D’Arce choke, Luque’s favorite octagon submission, at the 3:25 mark of the opening frame.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

This was the moment to which Corey Anderson pointed when he parted ways with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and chose to sign on Bellator MMA’s dotted line. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 19 winner will challenge Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight championship when their grand prix final serves as the Bellator 277 co-feature on Friday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. A $1 million prize goes to the winner. Anderson enters the cage on the strength of a three-fight winning streak. He last appeared at Bellator 268, where he torched Ryan Bader with punches just 51 seconds into their tournament semifinal on Oct. 16. Nemkov, meanwhile, has rattled off nine straight wins. He punched his ticket to the grand prix final in October, when he submitted Julius Anglickas with a kimura in the fourth round of their Bellator 268 headliner.
SAN JOSE, CA
MMAmania.com

Live: UFC Vegas 51 early weigh-ins video results for Luque vs Muhammad 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 51 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 170-pound rematch pitting No. 5-ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque opposite longtime 170-pound rival and No. 6-ranked title hopeful Belal Muhammad this Sat. night (April 16, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Bellator 277 Results: McKee vs. Pitbull 2

MMA Fighting has Bellator 277 results for the McKee vs. Pitbull 2 fight card at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. In the main event, Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee will defend his title against Patricio Pitbull in a rematch. McKee submitted Pitbull via first-round submission with a guillotine choke at Bellator 263 last July.
SAN JOSE, CA
wrestlingrumors.net

Hall Of Famer Returning To WWE TV Next Week

Welcome back. Commentary is one of the most important parts of a wrestling show. The commentary team is there to tell you what is going on but also to guide fans in the direction the company is wanting. That is easier said than done and the right team is hard to put together. Next week is going to feature someone very familiar who is not around all that often anymore.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul on Dana White and a future UFC fight: ‘I think he’s coming around to me’

Jake Paul believes his transition to MMA is inevitable. For over a year, Paul has been targeting Dana White, blasting the UFC President on the issue of fighter pay and health care, all while boxing former UFC fighters, and targeting fights with several current UFC fighters. Paul has even released a diss track, and invested in the UFC’s parent company Endeavor, all in an effort to get under White’s skin. Most recently, Paul offered a wager to White: sign him to the UFC for one fight with Conor McGregor, and if he loses, he’ll never speak about the UFC again, but if he wins, White has to agree to his previous terms regarding fighter pay and health care. White never responded to the offer. But though Paul hasn’t gotten too much traction with White, the YouTube sensation believes it’s only a matter of time before he eventually wears him down.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy