ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WATCH: Alabama gets you ready for A-Day with hype video

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2sGT_0fAgdsDf00
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

In less than 24 hours we will all be enjoying Alabama football’s A-Day festivities. Tomorrow will close out the Tide’s spring training and we will yet again be without football for a few months.

Head coach Nick Saban mentioned on Thursday that the A-Day game would feature a good on good competition format with the first-team offense and first-team defense being on separate teams.

In case you weren’t already fired up for the scrimmage, the official Alabama football Twitter account released a short video hyping the A-Day game.

The team is ready, are you?

List

List

Gallery

Alabama Crimson Tide Snapshot Profile: No. 9 Jordan Battle

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Alabama football A-Day 2022 fan guide: How to watch, tickets, kickoff, more

Alabama was just a few minutes away from a second straight national championship victory in January, but it just wasn’t meant to be. But the Crimson Tide are hungry to work their way back to the mountaintop behind Nick Saban and Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young, and fans can catch a glimpse at their progress during Saturday’s A-Day game in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Schedules Major Visit: College Fans React

Alabama transfer and former four-star recruit Agiye Hall will soon be visiting one of the most prominent programs in college football. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wideout is reportedly paying a visit to the University of Texas this weekend. Hall announced his intentions to transfer just a week ago. The decision came...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
The Spun

Nick Saban Shares True Feelings On National Title Loss

Nick Saban came close to winning a seventh national championship with Alabama back in January, but his squad fell to Georgia, 33-18. Georgia won its first championship since 1980 with that win after it fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in December, 41-24. It’s been three months since...
ATHENS, GA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
AL.com

Alabama gymnastics season ends in NCAA semifinal

A second straight NCAA gymnastics semifinal ended Alabama’s season. After a heartbreaking third-place finish by the tightest of margins in 2021, the Crimson Tide’s final performance of the season wasn’t quite as dramatic. After cutting the deficit after three rotations Thursday in Fort Worth, three missed landings...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
College Football HQ

SEC announces change to 2022 football schedule

There are some minor changes to the SEC football schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, the conference announced this week. There are three changes to the slate in total, with Arkansas, Tennessee, and Missouri involved, along with some of their non-conference football opponents. The most important ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Jahmyr Gibbs explodes for a 73-yard touchdown run

The Crimson team is finally on the board in the 2022 A-Day game as Georgia Tech running back transfer Jahmyr Gibbs exploded for a 73-yard touchdown run. Although Brian Robinson Jr. had a fantastic senior season in 2021, Alabama lacked certain explosiveness from the running back position but it looks like those problems have been erased by Gibbs.
FOOTBALL
Alt 101.7

“Ravenous” Alabama Jumping Worms Invading Southeast

Spiders. Snakes. Cockroaches that fly. Welcome to Alabama. And Florida, Georgia and pretty much the entire South. I love the south but hate the critters, I must admit. Now, get ready for a "snake-like worm" that can JUMP at you and on you. No thank you. Merriam Webster defines ravenous...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get new field courtesy of Garth Brooks

Remember all those signs in your high-school gymnasium that read “NO STREET SHOES!” near the floor? Think of that. Country superstar Garth Brooks will play to a packed crowd April 23 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fans will be in the stands and on the field at the football home of the Hogs. University brass decided afterward was as good a time as any to replace the grass. “This (field) will likely be damaged beyond repair to bring it back to life,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “They will come in Saturday and they will put that plastic square flooring across...
ARKANSAS STATE
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 Program In Good Shape For Georgia 5-Star Transfer

The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly in good position to land five-star Georgia transfer Amarius Mims ahead of the 2022 season. Mims, the No. 3 offensive tackle recruit in the 2020 class, is the nation’s top available transfer according to 247Sports. Mims is currently on a multi-day visit with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Kicker Not Currently With Team

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made an important announcement this Thursday regarding senior kicker Noah Ruggles. He’s not currently with the team, but the expectation is that he’ll rejoin the Buckeyes in the summer. Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, has been a productive kicker for...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy