WATCH: Alabama gets you ready for A-Day with hype video

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

In less than 24 hours we will all be enjoying Alabama football’s A-Day festivities. Tomorrow will close out the Tide’s spring training and we will yet again be without football for a few months.

Head coach Nick Saban mentioned on Thursday that the A-Day game would feature a good on good competition format with the first-team offense and first-team defense being on separate teams.

In case you weren’t already fired up for the scrimmage, the official Alabama football Twitter account released a short video hyping the A-Day game.

The team is ready, are you?

List

List

Gallery

Alabama Crimson Tide Snapshot Profile: No. 9 Jordan Battle

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.