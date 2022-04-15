ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Idiot Parent Dressed As The Easter Bunny And Gave Condoms To Texas Elementary School Kids

By Chad Hasty
Talk 1340
Talk 1340
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

You really have to question what planet some people are living on when you see a story like this. The Austin Independent School District has been in the news a lot lately it seems. Just a few weeks ago, schools in Austin were celebrating "Pride Week" and getting blasted by state...

kkam.com

Comments / 0

