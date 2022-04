Google Fi's "unlimited" usage plans are getting a price drop and more generous high-speed data limits. Google's blog post explaining the changes says the "Simply Unlimited" plans now start at $50 for one line instead of $60. High-speed data limits are increasing from 22GB to 35GB, and you're allowed 5GB of hotspot tethering to other devices (this presumably counts against your total data cap.) If you're on a family plan and are buying multiple lines from Google Fi, your prices will be going down, too. Two lines are now $40 each instead of $45, three lines are $25 each (down from $30), and four or more lines are $20 each instead of $30. Simply Unlimited doesn't have worldwide usage applications, but the plan works with unlimited calling in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO