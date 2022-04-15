AVAILABLE NOW! KFAN Timberwolves Playoff T-Shirt!!

During the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James moved into second on the all-time scoring list. Based on the incredibly high level that James played at this season, many expect him to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history sometime next season. When James jumped...
The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Anthony Edwards was glad to get a victory in the first playoff game of his career. Now, he and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves, want much more. Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut, and the seventh-seeded Timberwolves stunned the No....
The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies will meet in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals on Saturday in Tennessee. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Grizzlies prediction and pick. The Timberwolves earned the seventh seed in the Western Conference after dispatching the Los...
When it comes to who should replace Frank Vogel as the head coach of the Lakers, Kenny “The Jet” Smith has one name in mind. “Mark Jackson, he knows how to handle that kind of environment,” Smith told TMZ Sports. “He put the Warriors in contention of...
The circumstances around the Los Angeles Lakers’ dismissal of head coach Frank Vogel continue to draw criticism from the NBA community — including potential candidates to take over in L.A. First reports of the Lakers parting ways with the head coach came out 12 hours before it was...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies lost Game 1 of the first round in the NBA Playoffs vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. The final score was 130-117. The Grizzlies leading scorer was Ja Morant with 32 points. The Timberwolves leading scorer was Anthony Edwards with 36 points. Game 2 will...
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Toronto Raptors 131-111 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday and second-year guard Tyrese Maxey had this to say after recording a playoff career-high 38 points in the win.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — All-Star guard Ja Morant believes one big difference between last postseason and these playoffs for Memphis: The Grizzlies now have playoff grit. “Last year we were playing in. This year, we’re not,” Morant said. The Grizzlies are young, talented, deep and more than...
