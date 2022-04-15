Michael Bisping Responds To Being Put On Jake Paul’s ‘Hit List’

This was the moment to which Corey Anderson pointed when he parted ways with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and chose to sign on Bellator MMA’s dotted line. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 19 winner will challenge Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight championship when their grand prix final serves as the Bellator 277 co-feature on Friday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. A $1 million prize goes to the winner. Anderson enters the cage on the strength of a three-fight winning streak. He last appeared at Bellator 268, where he torched Ryan Bader with punches just 51 seconds into their tournament semifinal on Oct. 16. Nemkov, meanwhile, has rattled off nine straight wins. He punched his ticket to the grand prix final in October, when he submitted Julius Anglickas with a kimura in the fourth round of their Bellator 268 headliner.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO