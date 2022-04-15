ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Michael Bisping Responds To Being Put On Jake Paul’s ‘Hit List’

By Alex Behunin
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jake Paul has his eyes set on Michael Bisping for a potential opponent. Paul is looking to get back into the boxing ring in August and is looking for a worthy opponent. While on Teddy Atlas’ podcast recently, he told the legendary boxing trainer his hit list. And boy, oh boy,...

Related
mmanews.com

Chael Sonnen Facing 11 Battery Charges Following Las Vegas Brawl

11 separate battery charges have been filed against former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen after an incident at a Las Vegas hotel last December. TMZ Sports was the first to report the news. Sonnen is accused of assaulting six different hotel patrons, including one woman, during an altercation at the Luxor...
LAS VEGAS, NV
mmanews.com

Watch: Man Pulls Out Gun At Comedy Club Attended By Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson kept calm during a near disaster when a man pulled out a gun at a comedy club after getting kicked out by the host. Tyson was out at a Los Angeles comedy show when tensions escalated between one of the show-goers and one of the featured comedians. After being told to leave the venue, the man pulled out a gun and seemed intent on shooting the host, whom he got into an argument with.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmanews.com

Junior dos Santos Warns Tyson Fury Of Making Transition To MMA

Junior dos Santos doesn’t think Tyson Fury would do well in MMA. Fury is the current WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion and is set to face Dillian Whyte on April 23 in a very intriguing matchup. He has said this will be his retirement fight but he has hinted about doing special fights or even an MMA fight, but former UFC heavyweight champion, Junior dos Santos doesn’t think that would go well for him.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Roy Jones Says Gervonta Davis Should Become Promotional Free Agent

Roy Jones Jr. is one of the most decorated boxers over the last 35 years. The Olympics medalist, 1990s fighter of the decade, International Boxing Hall of Fame fighter, and respected boxing broadcaster is now in the second act of his career as a coach and promoter of Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo responds after Michael Bisping suggests that he’s not big enough to beat Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo has rejected Michael Bisping’s opinion that he is too small to overcome UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. Last week, Henry Cejudo announced that he will be re-entering the USADA testing pool with the intention of returning to active competition. It comes almost two years after his initial retirement from mixed martial arts at UFC 249 and while he’s teased a comeback on several occasions, many didn’t really know whether or not he would pull the trigger on it.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez wants Golovkin to beat Canelo in September

By Sean Jones: David Benavidez is rooting for Gennadiy Golovkin to defeat Canelo Alvarez in September in their third and perhaps final fight of their three-fight rivalry. Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) still needs to beat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on May 7th for the trilogy fight against Golovkin to become a reality in September.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul owes his life to boxing: ‘I would be in jail or probably dead’

According to the man himself, without boxing, we might not have Jake Paul. Paul has established himself as a decently-skilled boxer after racking up five consecutive wins in his professional career. Among those five, four have resulted in knockouts, two of which came against former multi-time mixed martial arts (MMA) world champions, Ben Askren (watch highlights) and Tyron Woodley (watch highlights).
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - April 14

Pick It: TBRB #1 Errol Spence vs. #3 Yordenis Ugas (Saturday, Showtime PPV, 9:00 PM EST) 32-year old Errol Spence (27-0, 21 KO) has been known to make references to strap season. Already the WBC and IBF titlist, the 2012 US Olympian is returning from over a year out of the ring due to injury with an eye on one more strap. 35-year old Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KO), a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist for Cuba and 2005 World amatuer champion, has the WBA belt and a four-fight win streak that includes retiring the great Manny Pacquiao.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul says it’s ‘undeniable’ that he scores one UFC fight: ‘Dana seems open to it’

The Jake Paul experiment is still ongoing and could soon trickle over into mixed martial arts (MMA). While the social media star is still doing his best to become a legitimate boxer Paul has already hinted at an eventual move from the ring to the cage. Rumors have swirled as to which promotions would be interested in giving Paul a chance to compete in MMA and well-known organizations like Bellator MMA and Professional Fighters League (PFL) have risen to the top.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Conor Benn Demolishes Chris Van Heerden in Two Rounds

If Chris Van Heerden was a step up for Conor Benn, he was dealt with in the same way as Benn has treated tests put in front of him before as he was crushed in just two rounds in Manchester. Benn has a way of just cutting through all the...
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Oscar De La Hoya Says He Wants To Put Beef With Dana White To Rest

Oscar De La Hoya says that he's ready to patch things up with Dana White and lay their long-standing beef to rest. The legendary boxer, who has traded personal shots with the UFC President on many occasions over the years, discussed their relationship with TMZ outside of the Christian Louboutin store in Beverly Hills.
COMBAT SPORTS
defpen

AMC To Screen Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor Championship Fight

One of the biggest fights to hit Madison Square Garden in years has just gotten bigger. AMC has announced that it will screen the undisputed lightweight title fight featuring Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor at select theaters around the country. “Every so often the greatest boxers of a generation step...
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

By The Numbers: Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

This was the moment to which Corey Anderson pointed when he parted ways with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and chose to sign on Bellator MMA’s dotted line. “The Ultimate Fighter” Season 19 winner will challenge Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight championship when their grand prix final serves as the Bellator 277 co-feature on Friday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. A $1 million prize goes to the winner. Anderson enters the cage on the strength of a three-fight winning streak. He last appeared at Bellator 268, where he torched Ryan Bader with punches just 51 seconds into their tournament semifinal on Oct. 16. Nemkov, meanwhile, has rattled off nine straight wins. He punched his ticket to the grand prix final in October, when he submitted Julius Anglickas with a kimura in the fourth round of their Bellator 268 headliner.
SAN JOSE, CA
