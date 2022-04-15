ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks

What’s open, closed on Easter Sunday 2022

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) – While it’s not a federal holiday, last-minute errands on Easter Sunday 2022 may get tricky if you don’t do your homework.

For some big-name businesses, Sunday will mean normal operating hours, while others will modify their schedules or close completely.

Full Pink Moon to dazzle the night sky ahead of Easter

Because the holiday falls on a Sunday, most banks, government buildings and schools will be closed as usual. The United States Postal Service doesn’t observe Easter as a holiday, so service will continue as normal, but your local post office may close on Sundays.

Most fast-food and casual restaurants such as Taco Bell, McDonald’s, Olive Garden, Sizzler and others will be open, but hours may change for the holiday. Malls, however, often close on Easter, so you may want to double-check your local shopping center’s hours on Sunday.

Peeps: The Easter treat you can’t destroy

When it comes to notable stores and restaurants, here are some that will be open and closed on Easter Sunday, according to WJZY, in case you need to hop in for a bite or to pick up a few dozen eggs:

Open on Easter

  • 7-Eleven
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors (reduced hours)
  • Advance Auto Parts
  • AutoZone
  • Barnes & Noble
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (reduced hours)
  • Big Lots
  • CVS Pharmacy
  • Dollar General
  • Food Lion
  • Harris Teeter
  • Lowes Foods
  • O’Reilly Auto Parts
  • Pep Boys
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Spectrum (reduced hours)
  • Staples
  • Starbucks
  • The Home Depot
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods Market

Closed on Easter

  • ALDI
  • Belk
  • Best Buy
  • Container Store
  • Costco
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • Dillard’s
  • Dollar Tree
  • Hobby Lobby
  • HomeGoods
  • IKEA
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lidl
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Nordstrom / Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot
  • Publix
  • Ross Dress for Less
  • Sam’s Club
  • Sprouts Farmers Market
  • Target
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Co.
