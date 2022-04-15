NHL: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins honored their 1972 Stanley Cup winning team before their game against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Thursday. Ken Hodge, Rick Smith, Don Marcotte, Garry Peters, Dallas Smith, Don Awrey, John Bucyk and family members of the late Ace Bailey and John McKenzie were honored by the Bruins with a commemorative video and a ceremonial puck drop. Members of the team, in addition to Boston's coaches and staff, wore pins honoring the 1971-72 team's 50th anniversary.
