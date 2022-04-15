NHL: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders

Hockey Hall of Fame legend Mike Bossy has died from cancer, his former team, the New York Islanders, announced. In a statement, the team said, “The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none. Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever.”

