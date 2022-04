(ABC 6 News) -- Despite it being spring, there's still NAHL hockey to be had. The Austin Bruins visited the Aberdeen Wings in the first of two final games of the season. Barely a minute into the game, the bruins lit the lamp as Anthony Menghini put Austin up first. The Wings didn't take kindly to that as Aberdeen's Landry Schmuck wheeled in an equalizer in the second period.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO