A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident at a mall in South Carolina on Saturday that left 14 people injured.The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon at the Columbiana Centre in Columbia, South Carolina. Of the 14 injured, nine were shot, while five were hurt in the panic and chaos as shoppers tried to flee the scene.Columbia Police chief William Holbrook said the authorities currently believe the shooting was “not a random act of violence” but rather triggered by “some kind of conflict” among a group of armed individuals who knew each other.The police said the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 55 MINUTES AGO