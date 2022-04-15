ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Breaking News: Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock

ktbb.com
 1 day ago

Breaking News: Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock : AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has repealed his traffic-clogging immigration order...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Truckers block Texas border crossing to protest new rules from Abbott

Commercial truckers bringing in produce and other goods from Mexico are protesting a new rule by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requiring additional inspection, resulting in extremely long wait times and the shutdown of at least one border crossing. Why it matters: Mexico is the U.S.'s biggest source of agricultural imports,...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll bus thousands of migrants to Washington D.C. and check all vehicles at the border to stop cartels as he declares war on Biden's 'open border' policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he will be be bussing thousands of illegal migrants who cross the border straight to Washington DC and leaving them on the steps of the US Capitol for President Biden to deal with. Announcing the new plan at a press conference Wednesday, the GOP governor...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Second bus of migrants from Texas arrives in DC as Abbott continues to battle White House

Washington DC was the site of a second arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants who apparently voluntarily accepted rides to the city from Texas on Thursday.The state’s governor, Greg Abbott, is engaged in a duel with the Biden administration over his criticism of their handling of illegal migration. Republicans have resisted every effort by the Biden administration to roll back cuts to legal migrations as well as policies deemed as inhumane, and in particular demanded that the CDC reaffirm the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to turn asylum-seekers away at the border due to Covid concerns, a policy...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Mexico#Gridlock#Ap#Republican#Mexican
The Independent

White House says it’s glad Texas Gov Abbott ‘backing down’ over border inspection ‘stunt’

The White House is signalling a measure of appreciation towards Texas governor Greg Abbott after he ended the unnecessary commercial vehicle inspections that caused a significant portion of US-Mexico cross-border trade to grind to a standstill earlier this week. In a statement to The Independent, a White House spokesperson said: “We appreciate him backing down in response to the economic harm he was causing to U.S. businesses and consumers.“Even in the face of a global pandemic and Putin’s war in Ukraine, Americans are getting back to work and able to support themselves and their families with good-paying jobs. Elected...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The El Paso Times

Beto O’Rourke: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is 'causing chaos on the border'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is "causing chaos on the border" and driving up inflation in Texas with his border security measures. "This is the inflation governor," O'Rourke said. "But here is the other thing he is doing — he is not making our border communities or our state any safer or more secure. Folks, he is causing chaos on the border." ...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas Governor Abbott buses migrants from border and leaves them at Fox’s DC HQ

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is going forward with his plan to bus undocumented migrants to Washington DC despite concerns from most legal experts regarding his total lack of authority to do so.The Texas Republican’s administration oversaw the first arrival of a busload of undocumented migrants to the nation’s capital on Wednesday; the bus arrived at the headquarters of right-leaning network Fox News, which was the first to report on the scene and had a story published within minutes of their arrival.The building also houses C-SPAN and NBC News’s offices, but Fox’s coverage touted news of the event as an...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy