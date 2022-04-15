ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 ‘breathalyzer’ test

ktbb.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 test that uses breath samples -- the first of its kind to get the agency's green light. The device, called the InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer, is "about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage," and...

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

Two More At-Home COVID-19 Tests Have Been Recalled by FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall for two more COVID-19 tests. The agency is urging people to check the rapid tests they have at home as these two new recalls are “the most serious type,” where use could lead to “serious injuries or death.” For the record, no injuries have been reported in the use of the tests. But they do bring out false positives and negatives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

A Win for AI: FDA Approves BioXCel Therapy for Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia

Connecticut-based BioXcel Therapeutics announced a win for artificial intelligence in the pharmaceutical industry. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a sublingual film drug that aims to reduce the occurrence of agitation episodes in patients diagnosed with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. Igalmi (dexmedetomidine) is an easy-to-administer, fast-acting drug that has revived a decades-long approval stagnation in the acute treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

4 rapid COVID-19 test recalls announced by FDA this week

The FDA recently posted recall notices for four rapid COVID-19 tests recalled since Jan. 13. The recalls were classified as class I recalls, the most serious type. Here are the four recalls, starting with the most recent:. 1. Celltrion USA recalled 45,500 units of its DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Tests...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Redmond
Fox News

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for fourth COVID-19 shot

Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine. The biotech company wrote in a release that it had requested the agency amend the emergency use authorization (EUA) to allow for the additional booster in adults ages 18 years and older who have received an initial booster of any of the authorized or approved vaccines.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Saliva testing for COVID-19 quicker, safer than nasal swabs

Genetic testing of saliva samples identifies the SARS-CoV-2 virus more quickly than testing of nasal swabs. The research is published March 21 in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology. "That is important because people can spread COVID-19 before they know that they have it," said coauthor...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#Breathalyzer#Diagnostic Tests
WebMD

COVID Breath Test: Fascinating Technology, Limited Potential?

April 15, 2022 – A first-of-its-kind test that detects coronavirus in the breath can produce results in less than 3 minutes, but the real-world impact could be limited. The test, from InspectIR Systems, produces results faster than the 15 minutes needed for existing COVID-19 rapid tests – and represents a leap forward in testing technology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A novel ultrasound method can successfully treat type-2 diabetes

In the United States, 37 million people have diabetes, which equals roughly one in ten, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of these, 90 to 95 percent have type 2 diabetes, a condition in which there is too much sugar in the blood as the body cannot regulate it effectively owing to problems with a hormone called insulin. Several studies have shown that this condition increases the risk of other illnesses.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Engadget

Google seeks FDA approval for Fitbit's passive heart rate monitoring tech

Following a large-scale virtual health study, Google has submitted Fitbit's passive heart rate monitoring algorithm for review by the US Food and Drug Administration. Approval would allow Google to market the Fitbit as a medical device in the States. The study, which went live in May 2020, was open to...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Early-stage Alzheimer disease: getting trial-ready

Slowing the progression of Alzheimer disease (AD) might be the greatest unmet medical need of our time. Although one AD therapeutic has received a controversial accelerated approval from the FDA, more effective and accessible therapies are urgently needed. Consensus is growing that for meaningful disease modification in AD, therapeutic intervention must be initiated at very early (preclinical or prodromal) stages of the disease. Although the methods for such early-stage clinical trials have been developed, identification and recruitment of the required asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic study participants takes many years and requires substantial funds. As an example, in the Anti-Amyloid Treatment in Asymptomatic Alzheimer's Disease Trial (the first phase III trial to be performed in preclinical AD), 3.5 years and more than 5,900 screens were required to recruit and randomize 1,169 participants. A new clinical trials infrastructure is required to increase the efficiency of recruitment and accelerate therapeutic progress. Collaborations in North America, Europe and Asia are now addressing this need by establishing trial-ready cohorts of individuals with preclinical and prodromal AD. These collaborations are employing innovative methods to engage the target population, assess risk of brain amyloid accumulation, select participants for biomarker studies and determine eligibility for trials. In the future, these programmes could provide effective tools for pursuing the primary prevention of AD. Here, we review the lessons learned from the AD trial-ready cohorts that have been established to date, with the aim of informing ongoing and future efforts towards efficient, cost-effective trial recruitment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Conversation U.S.

The FDA approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, but Medicare won't always pay for it – a doctor explains what researchers know about Biogen's Aduhelm

Medicare finalized its decision to restrict its coverage of Aduhelm, Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s disease drug, on April 8, 2022. The decision means only patients who have enrolled in clinical trials will receive Medicare coverage for Aduhelm, which goes by the generic drug name of Aducanumab. Because of the restrictions, many Alzheimer’s patients may be unable to use the drug. Without Medicare coverage, Aduhelm’s annual cost is US$28,200, or $2,350 a month, a price that’s prohibitively expensive for most Americans. What’s more, not everyone with mild Alzheimer’s will be able to enroll in a clinical trial due to location or other logistical...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy