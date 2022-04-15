ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Sex offender gets 40 years for assaulting African minor

By Tasha Carvell
froggyweb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. – A Mandan man with a record of child sex crimes will spend the next 40 years in federal prison after...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
CBS Denver

14 Gang Members In Denver Indicted For Year’s Worth Of Criminal Activity

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver grand jury indicted 10 people on more than 100 felony counts following a two year-long investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network. An indictment states all 10 suspects are members of a criminal street gang identified as Few But Plenty. The Denver District Attorney’s Office says the gang is responsible for 14 different “incidents,” most of which are drive by shootings, which affected 47 victims. The 10 defendants to be prosecuted are: Armando Manuel Burciaga Astrea Felicia Rucobo Devon Nathan Montoya Guage Frank Trujillo Isaiah Aaron Martinez Julio Bladimir Menjivar Max Anthony Ramirez Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr (currently at-large) Paul Lawrence Baca III Shoveen Taron Hainesworth The ATF office...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
Lootpress

Detroit Man Sentenced for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Detroit man was sentenced today to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy