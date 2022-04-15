Sex offender gets 40 years for assaulting African minor

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver grand jury indicted 10 people on more than 100 felony counts following a two year-long investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network. An indictment states all 10 suspects are members of a criminal street gang identified as Few But Plenty.
The Denver District Attorney’s Office says the gang is responsible for 14 different “incidents,” most of which are drive by shootings, which affected 47 victims.
The 10 defendants to be prosecuted are:
Armando Manuel Burciaga
Astrea Felicia Rucobo
Devon Nathan Montoya
Guage Frank Trujillo
Isaiah Aaron Martinez
Julio Bladimir Menjivar
Max Anthony Ramirez
Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr (currently at-large)
Paul Lawrence Baca III
Shoveen Taron Hainesworth
The ATF office...
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Detroit man was sentenced today to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance...
