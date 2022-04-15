ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Online Political Science, B.A.

msudenver.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an MSU Denver online Political Science degree seeker, you will study America’s political system and processes, effective political action, nation-state behavior and comparative political systems and methods. Plus, you will have the chance to focus on either the...

www.msudenver.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

“Are you born in the United States?” Allegedly drunk, psychology professor at the ‘most liberal college in America’ was caught on video disturbing local business employees saying racial and offending comments

Described by The Atlantic as the ‘most liberal college in America’ few years ago and by P. Review as “one of the most distinctive colleges in the nation,” the Reed College recently gathered a lot of attention nationwide after a Reed College professor was seen in a viral video making offensive and racist comments at a local business drive-thru while in his vehicle and allegedly drunk. Few days after the video was posted on TikTok, the college made their first public announcement informing everyone they are aware of the incident supporting the victims in the video.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
Axios

Lynchings: An untold piece of Asian American history

As the nation enacts a new historic anti-lynching bill into law, experts say there needs to be increased attention on a dark and largely untold piece of Asian American history: lynchings that terrorized communities. The big picture: Under the new law, which comes after over 200 failed attempts to codify...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Science#B A#Comparative Politics#Msu#D C Join#Model United Nations
Phys.org

Disbelief in human evolution linked to greater prejudice and racism

A disbelief in human evolution was associated with higher levels of prejudice, racist attitudes and support of discriminatory behavior against Blacks, immigrants and the LGBTQ community in the U.S., according to University of Massachusetts Amherst research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Similarly, across the globe—in 19...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

Tennessee governor invites private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country'

The governor of Tennessee has invited a private conservative college to open 50 charter schools whose anti-woke curriculum will teach students that America is 'an exceptionally good country.'. Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, said that Hillsdale College, whose base is in Michigan, could open the schools using public funds, including...
EDUCATION
LiveScience

What's the difference between race and ethnicity?

Race and ethnicity are terms that are sometimes used sloppily, almost interchangeably. But race and ethnicity are not the same thing. Both terms are used to describe human identity, but in different – if related – ways. Identity might bring to mind questions of skin color, nationality, language, religion, cultural traditions or family ancestry. Both race and ethnicity encompass many of these descriptors. "'Race' and 'ethnicity' have been and continue to be used as ways to describe human diversity," said Nina Jablonski, an anthropologist and paleobiologist at The Pennsylvania State University, who is known for her research into the evolution of human skin color. "Race is understood by most people as a mixture of physical, behavioral and cultural attributes. Ethnicity recognizes differences between people mostly on the basis of language and shared culture."
SOCIETY
Salon

Cancel culture strikes again: Lee, Cruz want to punish Yale students for protesting Christian group

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Since its formation 29 years ago in 1993, the far-right Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) has consistently fought against gay rights — often equating anti-gay discrimination with religious freedom. When Kristen Waggoner, legal counsel for ADF, spoke at Yale University on March 10, about 120 students protested her appearance. And in Utah, two well-known Republicans — Sen. Mike Lee and State Attorney General Sean Reyes — have added their names to a letter demanding punishment for Yale students who protested the March 10 event.
POLITICS
Black Enterprise

National Urban League Report Says State Of Black America Is Grim

The National Urban League (NUL) released its annual report on the state of Black America Tuesday, and its Equality Index shows Blacks are still suffering from systemic racism. According to the NUL, Black Americans have made economic and health gains but have fallen further behind white Americans in education, social justice, and civic engagement since the index was first launched in 2005.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Universal Versus Tribal Psychology

Moral universalism means the same respect and fairness is owed to everyone regardless of membership in our tribe, family, or personal network. Though still incomplete in its home bastions, universalism is battling a tidal wave of backlash from a panoply of tribalisms today. Are we obligated to treat all human...
RELIGION
Reason.com

More on the Students' Disruption of the Yale Law School Event

For my earlier post on the incident, see here; three follow-ups:. [1.] Dean Erwin Chemerinsky (Berkeley Law)—one of the most prominent liberal constitutional law scholars in the country—and Chancellor Howard Gillman (UC Irvine) had a Washington Post op-ed, "Free speech doesn't mean hecklers get to shut down campus debate"; an excerpt:
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy