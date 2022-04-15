ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘ALF’ actress, Liz Sheridan dies at 93

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPmrd_0fAgKPLj00

Liz Sheridan, who brought Jerry Seinfeld’s mother to life on “Seinfeld,” has died. She was 93.

Long before Sheridan became known for her “Seinfeld” role, she had already been an established actress on both the small screen and on Broadway, Deadline reported.

Sheridan appeared on Broadway in the 1977 musical “Happy End” opposite Christopher Lloyd and Meryl Streep.

Sheridan had guest roles on shows such as “Kojak,” “Gimme a Break!,” “The A-Team,” and “Moonlighting” before her recurring role in “ALF” as grumpy neighbor Raquel Ochmonek from 1986 to 1990, and eventually “Seinfeld” as Helen Seinfeld, Jerry’s mother.

Sheridan was the last of the surviving television parents from “Seinfeld.” Estelle Harris, who played George Costanza’s mother, died earlier this month; Jerry Stiller, who played George’s dad, Frank, died in 2020; and Barney Martin, who played Jerry’s dad, Morty, died in 2005, Deadline reported.

According to her biography “Dizzy & Jimmy,” she met silver screen heartthrob James Dean when she was a dancer in the 1950s and he was only 21, fresh to New York City via Hollywood. The two had a love affair and at one point, according to Sheridan, were engaged to be married. They last saw each other, she said, shortly before his deadly car crash in 1955.

TMZ reported “Dizzy & Jimmy” is being planned to be made into a film.

Sheridan died peacefully in her sleep early Friday morning, five days after her 93rd birthday, TMZ reported.

She leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Deadline reported.

Through the years SEINFELD -- Pictured: Liz Sheridan as Helen Seinfeld (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Collider

The 7 Best 'Seinfeld' Supporting Characters, Ranked by Ridiculousness

Seinfeld is no stranger to wacky supporting characters. Some recur throughout the show's nine seasons, while quick appearances by characters like "two-face" Gwen (Karen Fineman) manage to remain a memorable and inextricable part of the series as Jerry's many girlfriends and George's countless enemies (curse you, Lloyd Braun!). Even when leaving out the series' more well-known characters like George's father (Jerry Stiller) and mother (Estelle Harris), Jerry's nemesis, Newman (Wayne Knight), and George's doomed fiancée, Susan (Heidi Swedberg), there are dozens of offbeat and quirky personalities to populate the characters' dysfunctional lives and relationships.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Guest
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Jerry Stiller
Person
Estelle Harris
Person
Liz Sheridan
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alf#Deadline#Tmz#Dizzy Jimmy
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Salon

During "Stand by Me," Wil Wheaton was being abused. Jerry O'Connell didn't know

In 2021, as the seminal film "Stand by Me" celebrated its 35th anniversary, one of its stars came forward with his story. Wil Wheaton, who appeared in the movie as Gordie, a young boy who searches for a rumored dead body with his best friends in 1950s-era Oregon, said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment that he never wanted to perform, but his parents forced him. Wheaton said his mother, who was an actor, "made me do it. My mother coached me to go into her agency and tell the children's agent, 'I want to do what mommy does.' "
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Seth MacFarlane, Jon Stewart And More Pay Tribute To Gilbert Gottfried Following The Actor's Death

On April 12, Gilbert Gottfried passed away at the age of 67, and the public has been honoring the man with all kinds of tributes and recollections. For instance, many have been revisiting a photo of Gottfried with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, taking note of how bittersweet seeing the three of them together now since Saget died on January 9 and we lost Anderson on January 21. Many celebrities, including Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and fellow comedian Jon Stewart, have also shared their own tributes to Gottfried over the last few days.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

Comedian Chris Rock In Town For ‘Ego Death World Tour’

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Comedian Chris Rock is making a South Florida stop. He’s set to perform Thursday and Friday night at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. It comes weeks after the infamous incident at the Oscars when he was slapped by Will Smith for making a joke about his wife. Previous attendants of the comedy show gave some insight, saying the comedian did briefly mention the slap heard “around the world.” At last check tickets were still available. Click here for more information.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
86K+
Followers
95K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy