San Benito County, CA

Police: Drunk driver crashes into cemetery, damages gravestones

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a 19-year-old woman after she drunkenly crashed into numerous gravestones and burial sites at a Hollister cemetery, authorities said. About 6:47pm April 13, someone called Hollister Police to report there had been a vehicle collision at Calvary Cemetery, 1100...

