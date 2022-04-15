ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NEWS BRIEF: New rideshare service offers different twist

By CL News Staff
creativeloafing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new rideshare company is conducting a test market in Atlanta that offers better value to drivers and passengers, according to a press release. Tech startup Ride Technologies...

creativeloafing.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
HackerNoon

The Great Resignation: Why 80% of Tech Employees are Seeking Alternative Employment

As many as four out of five professionals are considering looking for another job in the next three months, according to a survey from professional social network Blind. Financial services workers at American Express, Capital One, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase were among the most likely to say they wanted out from their current role. Amazon, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce and Salesforce workers are among those who want out of their roles. Nearly half of all professionals said they had interviewed with another company in the last month.
JOBS
ZDNet

American Airlines just showed the door to customers who aren't rich

They tend to revolve around money. Which is harder to make when you fire a lot of people during the pandemic and then find it difficult to hire more people once the pandemic begins to recede. Despite the claims of many, business travel hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels. Leisure travelers, however,...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Retention through safety with Idelic – Taking the Hire Road

Many in the trucking industry do what they can to maintain their drivers’ safety, but a common problem many run into is the ability to maintain communication with drivers effectively regarding safety, performance and satisfaction — all among some of the top reasons for high turnover rates. “We...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rideshare#Tech#Ride Technologies
Essential Products

Jobs Available Online with no Skill Required

Nowadays, people prefer to work online. All you need is a laptop, a mobile phone, and an internet connection. Working online is easier than working in an office. You don't have to be punctual to get a job online. Many companies on the Internet offer online services. These companies have easy jobs that do not require more skills and expertise, and they pay their online workers a very good salary. All you have to do is operate the software or the system that you can do via the internet on our laptops or computers.
hackernoon.com

Crucial Features for Customized Virtual Classroom Software

When you decide to expand your Online Tutoring Platform or launch the tool for the University's/School’s extra operations, there are always two options on the table: choose the all-in-one solution or develop a customized product adapted to your needs. We are going to sort out what features are the most crucial for the user-friendly, profitable Virtual Classroom Software. Virtual classrooms are intended to be engaging and include collaboration-based technologies that facilitate peers involvement while allowing for more practical usage of learning.
COMPUTERS
insideevs.com

A Guide To Becoming An Electric Vehicle Engineer: Part 3

This article was written by EPG, a company that focuses on helping electric and autonomous vehicle clients hire the best people through our industry and product-specific staffing expertise. Contributors include Joe Rooney, CEO and co-founder, and Evie Sherrer, a talented recruiter. A Guide to Becoming an Electric Vehicle Engineer –...
CARS
FireRescue1

Crypto.comSUPPORTnUMBER +1(855)-225-4727 Customer Helpline.us

$Crypto.comSUPPORTnUMBER +1(855)-225-4727 Customer Helpline.us annual. Crypto.comSUPPORTnUMBER +1(855)-225-4727 Customer Helpline.usCrypto.comSUPPORTnUMBER +1(855)-225-4727 Customer Helpline.usCrypto.comSUPPORTnUMBER +1(855)-225-4727 Customer Helpline.usCrypto.comSUPPORTnUMBER +1(855)-225-4727 Customer Helpline.usCrypto.comSUPPORTnUMBER +1(855)-225-4727 Customer Helpline.usCrypto.comSUPPORTnUMBER +1(855)-225-4727 Customer Helpline.usCrypto.comSUPPORTnUMBER +1(855)-225-4727 Customer Helpline.us. Additional Information. Crypto.com Customer care number Support Number +1 1855-225-4727 Crypto.com Toll Free Number, Customer Service Phone Number +1 1855-225-4727 Call or write...
WATERLOO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber
thefastmode.com

AT&T Partner Solutions to Offer Multi-Gig Internet Speeds

AT&T Partner Solutions continues to innovate and empower our solution providers with new opportunities to help them reach more customers. Now, solution providers across all our channel programs can access our new multi-gig speeds with AT&T Business Fiber. This means AT&T Alliance Channel, AT&T Partner Exchange, and ACC Business solution providers can take advantage of an ultrafast and secure internet experience for their customers. With the 2-Gig and 5-Gig speed tiers, solution providers can help their customers improve digital experiences and expand growth.
INTERNET
@growwithco

Does Your Small Business Need an HR Department?

Once you grow to a certain size, it makes sense to outsource parts of your human resources or to hire a full-time HR generalist to help manage this business function. A human resources department can fulfill many business needs: labor law compliance, employee recruitment, employee engagement and development, and compensation and benefits management. At large enterprises, HR is often the backbone of the organization, defining the company culture and investing in the long-term success of its employees.
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

Ransomware group operates like regular company, with HR department, 'employee of the month'

Leaked documents show that ransomware group Conti operates like a regular company, with salaried workers, bonuses, performance reviews and even "employees of the month," CNBC reported April 13. A series of leaked documents published Feb. 28 has revealed the internal structures of Conti, a Russian-affiliated group identified by the FBI...
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy