"To the ones doing life with me…" Eric Church's current single "Heart on Fire" is still climbing the radio charts, reaching the top 5 this week on the Mediabase chart and #12 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. But it sounds like he's already got his next single picked out – and it's not the one that fans were expecting. According to multiple posts on his various Facebook fan pages, Church told the crowd at his show in Portland, […]

