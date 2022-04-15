ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simon Cowell reveals retirement plans as his Britain’s Got Talent contract ends in 2025

By Amanda Devlin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kRWpI_0fAg5CTU00

SIMON Cowell has revealed when he plans to retire - and it might be a surprise to some.

With his Britain's Got Talent contract ending in 2025, Simon has been looking to the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18n2a7_0fAg5CTU00
BGT is in its 15th but he still loves it more than ever

Despite having all the money in the world, Simon insists he'll never officially retire from his job as a world-renowned music mogul.

Instead he wants to keep doing the job he loves for as long as he can.

I'll never retire," he said, speaking to The Sun from his mansion in Malibu.

"I would never, ever do that. I think you've got to have a job you hate to retire. Thank God I have a job I still love."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A73sG_0fAg5CTU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvFSl_0fAg5CTU00

He continued: "If you have a great idea and believe you can make it happen, there's always the chance you can. This show is an example.

"It was dead in the water. I couldn't get arrested with it.

"No one wanted to buy it. I just got really lucky that NBC bought it in America, because if they hadn't we wouldn't be having this conversation today. It was over.

"That's the way thing happen sometimes I certainly wouldn't have predicted then that however many years ago we'd be having a conversation like this still talking about a talent show.

"The great thing is there are still amazing people out there with great stories and talent they want to share.

"I look at this show like it's a bubble. It's a happy bubble, a funny bubble.

"It will hopefully still be around because we all need that escape sometimes."

Asked when he'll leave Britain's Got Talent, he said: "I'll be committing until 2025 - that's when the contract runs to."

Britain’s Got Talent launches on Saturday 16th April, 8pm and continues on Sunday 17th April, 7.35pm on ITV

