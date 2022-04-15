ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Raleigh comedian says audiences, comics need to be more aware after Will Smith smack

By Evan Sery
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, N.C. — Chris Rock is coming to town this weekend and tickets are sold out. The comedian’s performance comes just weeks after he was slapped at the Oscars by actor Will Smith. Ticket...

George Lopez Says Oscars Slap Is Like 'Deciding Which Parent' to Live with: 'I'm Staying with … Chris Rock'

George Lopez is standing with Chris Rock. While attending the grand opening of the Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit in support of Global Gift Foundation USA Wednesday evening, the actor and comedian, 60, expressed support for Rock, 57, after the Saturday Night Live alum was struck onstage by Will Smith for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at the 2022 Oscars.
Durham, NC
Raleigh, NC
Durham, NC
Raleigh, NC
Distractify

Who Is the Late Gilbert Gottfried's Wife? Here's the Full Scoop

Another day, another Hollywood loss to grieve. Social media is still saddened by the news of stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. The popular Disney voice actor reportedly passed away on April 12, 2022, after battling recurrent ventricular tachycardia (a heart abnormality) caused by myotonic dystrophy type II. Article continues...
Will Smith
Chris Rock
#Academy Awards
Page Six

Inside Gilbert Gottfried’s emotional and comedy-filled funeral

Gilbert Gottfried was remembered by family and friends at a tear-filled funeral in New York City. Page Six was inside the Riverside Memorial Chapel early Thursday, where we witnessed the comedian’s loved ones share heartfelt stories that made guests both laugh and cry. Gottfried’s longtime pal Jeff Ross specifically had the crowd in stitches, eulogizing his “brother” – who died on Tuesday at the age of 67 – as a man “survived by his wife, and sister, two great kids and over 12,000 little bottles of shampoo.” The “Roastmaster General,” 56, then praised Gottfried for his ability to make people laugh for half...
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
epicstream.com

Morbius Star Tyrese Gibson Campaigns to Play Blade Despite Already Being Played by Another Actor

It was during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con when Marvel Studios announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali will play Blade in the MCU which made a lot of fans excited to see the vampire hunter make his debut in the franchise which eventually happened through an off-screen appearance during the post-credits scene of Eternals and will continue in his upcoming solo film. However, despite the role already being cast a long time ago, there is another actor that is currently campaigning to play the iconic character.
Popculture

ABC Poised to Cancel Another Show, Report Says

With renewal and pilot season being in full motion, many fans are wondering which of their favorite series are set to return. ABC's lineup has been pretty consistent over the years, though its veteran comedy black-ish is coming to a close and gearing up for its finale episode. So far, the network has renewed its beloved strongest dramas, Shondaland's Grey's Anatomy and Station 19. Popular mocumentary Abbott Elementary starring Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph has also been renewed. Deals are being sorted out for a few other veteran family comedies, including The Goldbergs and The Conners as well as the reboot of The Wonder Years. But one show that is not expected to get picked up for a second season is the musical drama Queens, per Deadline.
