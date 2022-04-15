ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Officer convicted after violently arresting Black woman who called for help

By Black Information Network
New Pittsburgh Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Miami officer was convicted on Friday (April 15) after he roughhoused a Black woman who had called the police for help, NBC News reports. In March 2019, police body cameras caught Miami-Dade cop Alejandro Giraldo tackling Dyma Loving, who had contacted authorities after a neighbor pointed a gun at her....

newpittsburghcourier.com

CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: ‘Violent’ Gang Member Arrested After Firing Shots In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s gunshot detection system led to the arrest of a known gang member who has a violent criminal history, authorities said Monday. Mong Cha, 43, faces multiple weapons-related charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and possession of an unregistered firearm, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Cha was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he had bail set at $50,000. According to the sheriff’s office, a seven-round ShotSpotter activation came in just before 7:45 p.m. from Willow Brook Drive in the Foothills Farms community near North Highlands. It was determined the gunshots were fired at Cha’s home. Cha was arrested outside of his home and deputies entered the home after a judge signed off on a search warrant. Video of the search can be seen below. A loaded and unserialized firearm was found along with a “Roni” style pistol conversion kit, the sheriff’s office said. A magazine loaded with multiple rounds was found, in addition to matching shell casings located in the driveway. There were no reports of anyone shot.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had disappeared, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein later told police that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Orsolya Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her body half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WKRC

Civilians jump in to help officer struggling to arrest man

UNDATED (CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - A Florida Highway Patrol officer is grateful to the drivers who pulled over to help subdue a man accused of resisting arrest. Dashcam video shows the trooper talking to a man identified as Alexander Hernandez Delgado on Friday by the side of Interstate 4. Delgado then allegedly punches the officer as he tries to put him in the patrol car.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York CityThe married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. Her 13-year-old son Leo was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

14 Gang Members In Denver Indicted For Year’s Worth Of Criminal Activity

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver grand jury indicted 10 people on more than 100 felony counts following a two year-long investigation by the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network. An indictment states all 10 suspects are members of a criminal street gang identified as Few But Plenty. The Denver District Attorney’s Office says the gang is responsible for 14 different “incidents,” most of which are drive by shootings, which affected 47 victims. The 10 defendants to be prosecuted are: Armando Manuel Burciaga Astrea Felicia Rucobo Devon Nathan Montoya Guage Frank Trujillo Isaiah Aaron Martinez Julio Bladimir Menjivar Max Anthony Ramirez Moses Phillip Fernandez Jr (currently at-large) Paul Lawrence Baca III Shoveen Taron Hainesworth The ATF office...
DENVER, CO

