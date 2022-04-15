ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fan favorite third baseman Ryan Fitzgerald has the 'drive' to be great for the Worcester Red Sox

By Joe McDonald, Telegram & Gazette
 1 day ago

WORCESTER — Ryan Fitzgerald will do just about anything to play baseball.

He proved it recently when he drove 16 hours by himself from Jacksonville, Florida to Worcester in order to play in the home opener last Tuesday at Polar Park.

He was informed last Thursday he was a close contact of teammate Jarren Duran, who tested positive for COVID-19 and has been out of the lineup, but fortunately Fitzgerald was negative. Still, he needed to quarantine and was not able to fly home with the team Sunday night.

So, he asked a family friend to borrow his car and drove north. The friend then flew here and drove the car back to Jacksonville. During Fitzgerald’s trek, he listened to Lex Fridman and Joe Rogan podcasts, and also called a few former teammates to check in.

Fitzgerald’s drove 10 hours before stopping just outside of D.C. to spend the night, and finished the second leg Monday.

“Not ideal, but I’ll do whatever I need to do to get on the field,” he said. “Whatever it takes.”

He’s been tested seven times since and all have been negative.

“He really wanted to play,” said WooSox manager Chad Tracy said. “It hurt him a lot that it happened, so we were going through all the scenarios and protocols we had to follow, do it properly, but also get him back as soon as we could. The guy drove by himself for 16 hours so he could at least be in position to play Tuesday if possible. It ended up working out.”

Fitzgerald has quickly become a fan favorite in Worcester, and his teammates understand his work ethic and dedication.

“The guy’s a gamer. He loves to play,” Tracy said. “Guys on the team know what he did to get here. That guy really wants to be here with us. It was cool to have him in there and he hits a homer the first night and helps us win a game. It was good.”

Fitzgerald’s versatility is also a key to the team’s success. He can play any position and hit in any spot in the order.

“When you’re playing well, even if you’re playing bad, you want to be on the field,” Fitzgerald said. “The only way you’re going to get out of a bad slump is by playing, and the only way to continue a good run is continue playing. You want to continue playing when you’re feeling good. I’m still feeling good and hopefully it lasts.”

Fitzgerald increased his bat speed during the offseason and he’s reaping the benefits this season. He’s leading the WooSox with four home runs in the early going. He’s molded his 6-foot, 185-pound frame into a hitting machine.

Fitzgerald performed well during spring training and impressed a lot of people. He went 5-for-16 with four home runs and nine RBI with the Red Sox during Grapefruit League games before he was assigned to Worcester.

He kept his momentum going and hit his first home run on Opening Day against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in Florida. He provided a two-homer game in the third game of that series and finished 7-for-11 with three homers and five RBI in the first six games. After his trek north on I-95, he smashed a two-run homer in the home opener Tuesday at Polar Park.

“I’m not terribly surprised that I’m hitting home runs. It’s why I train, and every swing I take in the offseason is for a home run,” he said. “I don’t practice hitting ground balls. I don’t practice hitting balls the other way. I try to hit pull-side homers and let the rest take care of itself.”

Fitzgerald, 27, isn’t considered your normal prospect, but the undrafted free agent has developed well since the Red Sox signed him in 2018, and now he’s on the verge of achieving his ultimate goal.

“That would be incredible,” Fitzgerald said. “I haven’t really thought about it. I don’t have the words for that. If it does happen this year, I’ll think about the sacrifices my parents made for me, and my family, those are things important to me. Obviously I would enjoy it, but seeing them be there with me would be the coolest part for me.”

If that happens, at least his drive to Boston will be a lot shorter than his trip from Florida.

—Contact Joe McDonald at JMcDonald2@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeyMacHockey.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Fan favorite third baseman Ryan Fitzgerald has the 'drive' to be great for the Worcester Red Sox

