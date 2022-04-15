Alice Cooper Ticket Winners

Alice Cooper is well-known for his theatrical stage show, complete with guillotines, electric chairs, snakes and bloody mayhem. But it would mean nothing without the music. “When you're making a record, you have to realize the audience is not seeing any theatrics,” Cooper says. “They're just hearing the music. The music has got to come first. In other words, we like to serve up a big piece of dessert. The cake is the most important part. That's the music. The icing on it is the theatrics.”

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 22 DAYS AGO