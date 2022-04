Click here to read the full article. Just days after the Oscars telecast, California will lift its requirements that all attendees at indoor “mega events” — such as concerts, conventions and sporting events — state officials announced today. Those measures will still be strongly recommended. Indoor mega events are those with more than 1,000 attendees, according to the state. After April 1, there will be no State of California mask, vaccine, testing or social distancing requirements for them. The updated guidance from State Health Officer Tomás Aragón reads as follows: Effective April 1, 2022, the requirement for vaccine verification or proof of negative...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO