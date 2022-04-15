ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urgent warning not to eat Kinder eggs at Easter after 70 kids in the UK fall sick with salmonella poisoning

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
 1 day ago
FOOD safety agencies have urgently warned Brits NOT to eat Kinder eggs this Easter as dozens of kids fall ill with salmonella poisoning.

A total of 70 children in the UK have suffered the bacteria poisoning from the treats so far, with most of them under the age of five.

The harmful products have all been linked back to one of the Ferrero company’s factories, in Arlon, Belgium.

The company recalled thousands of its chocolates this week, stripping shelves of Kinder Surprise, mini eggs and an egg hunt kit.

Food safety agencies have since urged parents to be vigilant around the products and are frantically working with public health teams to investigate further.

Emily Miles, chief executive of the Food Standards Agency (FSA), said: “As we go into the Easter weekend, we are strongly urging consumers to follow the advice in the latest recall notice and to check any Kinder products they might have already bought against the list detailed in the notice, as they may pose a risk to health.

"If they do have any products on the list, they should not eat them and should discard them immediately.

“We have emphasised to the business and the authorities in Belgium the importance of taking a precautionary approach to their recall and trust that they will continue to put consumers’ needs first in any action they take.”

One mum claimed her daughter was left looking “dead behind the eyes” this week after she appeared to get food poisoning from a Kinder egg.

She claims her three-year-old tot had a 39C temperature and appeared “lifeless” after the snack.

Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, said similar products may have been bought as gifts to hand out on Sunday - and could still be on Easter trails.

She warned families should take "extra care" when gifting Kinder chocolates this Easter but thanked parents for their response so far.

"Salmonella infection can be severe and many children affected in this outbreak have been very unwell and hospitalised, so anyone giving chocolate products to friends or family should take extra care to ensure their Easter gifts are not amongst those products recalled," she said.

FULL LIST OF RECALLED KINDER PRODUCTS

The following products have been recalled and regardless of best-before date, should not be eaten.

Kinder Surprise 20g & 3x 20g

Kinder Surprise 100g

Kinder Egg Hunt

Kinder Mini Eggs

Kinder Schoko-Bons

"We understand this has been a worrying time for these families, and their responses have helped to prevent more children and vulnerable adults being affected.”

Symptoms of salmonellosis – or infection with salmonella - typically resolve themselves within a few days.

But some can suffer more severe symptoms - particularly young children, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.

What is Salmonella?

Illness from Salmonella - a bacteria officially called salmonellosis - can cause an upset stomach, diarrhea, fever, and pain and cramping in your belly.

Most people get better on their own at home within 4 to 7 days.

Salmonella infections are very common and when people mention food poisoning, they’re usually talking about salmonella.

But in severe cases, sufferers may need to go to hospital.

Infections are more common in the summer than the winter.

This is because salmonella grows quickly in higher temperatures, when food isn’t refrigerated.

Source: WebMD

The US Sun

